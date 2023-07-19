Kristi Noem thanks Jason Aldean for 'writing a song that America can get behind' — and makes him an offer

Country star Jason Aldean has found himself on CMT's naughty list (and Sheryl Crow's, too, but literally who cares what she thinks?) over his song "Try That in a Small Town," which condemns left-wing violence and takes a positive view of the Second Amendment. Neither of those things should be controversial, but we live in incredibly stupid times, and so we're forced to contend with a lot of stupidity.

Here's the full text of that tweet, which you'll want to read:

When they said “long march through the institutions,” they meant *all of them.*. Country music, Bud Light, Jack Daniels, our military… This isn’t difficult to understand — and in fact it’s now so obvious that they’ve taken to Wikipedia to convince you that the fully-articulated movement of Cultural Marxism, complete with seminal texts and university courses dedicated to its study, is a “conspiracy theory.” I say all this to urge you to stop the affect of appearing shocked or indignant every time this happens. It is the epistemic norm of leftism — and leftism is the controlling paradigm of our elite. Let’s skip the OUTRAGE portion of this rite and go directly to dismantling the edifice on which it rests.

Sounds like a plan. The idea of bypassing the outrage that comes with so much stupidity in favor of actually tackling the stupidity head-on actually seems pretty reasonable and probably more effective in terms of actually making a positive difference and getting us back on the course toward sanity.

And for what it's worth, that seems to be the route that South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is taking, too. This morning, she tipped her hat to Jason Aldean and his wife for unapologetically taking a stand against violence and for our Second Amendment rights and our laws and even extended an invitation to Aldean to South Dakota to perform "anywhere" he'd like, including her front lawn:

After Country Music TV pulled the music video of @Jason_Aldean's song "Try That In A Small Town," South Dakota Governor @KristiNoem has invited him to perform the song at the Governor's residence!



"We'll do it proudly!"



🔥🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/1ykh8kZWUa — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 19, 2023

No word from Aldean yet on whether he'll be taking Kristi Noem up on her offer, but we're guessing that hers won't be the only open invitation Aldean receives in the coming days. For every gun-grabbing, dishonest-racial-grievance-mongering liberal busybody trying to hurt Aldean and his brand, he's got several more fans who appreciate him and don't take kindly to Fun Police brutality.

***

