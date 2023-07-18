So here's how CBS News Minnesota decided to cover Keith Ellison's vile racism against Clarence Thomas

Last week, Minnesota Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison, during an interview with Michigan Chronicle Digital anchor Andre Ash, likened Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to the character of "Stephen" in the movie "Django Unchained." If you haven't seen the movie, the comparison is not a complimentary one.

Former DNC Chief Keith Ellison:



"Anybody who's watched the movie 'Django,' just watch Stephen, and you see Clarence Thomas."



The Stephen character was a house slave that conspired with his slave master to impede Django's quest for freedom. pic.twitter.com/naIUzv4FYf — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 17, 2023

That was, to use a scientific term, hella racist. And it's the sort of thing that could and should land you immediately in the media's crosshairs. But, as the New York Times' Michelle Goldberg has so elegantly demonstrated, in the mainstream media, there is a rule when it comes to covering blatant bigotry: it's OK when Democrats do it.

That's why we can be thoroughly disgusted yet thoroughly unsurprised by the coverage of Ellison's comments on Justice Thomas by CBS News Minnesota:

Keith Ellison compared Clarence Thomas to a house slave and this is how the Minnesota media decided to cover it.



Not even a mention of his disgusting remark. pic.twitter.com/TAet16NsvH — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) July 18, 2023

The report was careful to cover the Left and media's demented attempts to assassinate Thomas' character with baseless "scrutiny" of Thomas' allegedly unethical behavior, because the CBS News is complicit in the campaign to smear Thomas. But they couldn't find any room to cover yet another vile racist attack on Clarence Thomas, this time from the Attorney General of Minnesota.

The word "outrageous" gets thrown around a lot these days, but this is genuinely outrageous. Outrageous that Ellison would make such remarks in the first place, and outrageous that he knew he could get away with making those remarks because of his faith — well warranted — that the mainstream media would cover for him. They've covered for him before, just as they have for so many nasty Democrats. No reason to believe they'd stop now.

Media supports Farrakhan guy over Thomas. This is why the media is now the enemy of America https://t.co/HjDfFQlgfT — Mitch Schmengie (@schmengieLV) July 18, 2023

