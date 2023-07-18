WATCH KJP squirm and REFUSE to condemn Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal's BLATANTLY anti-Semitic...
President Joe Biden looked less than lively with Israeli President Isaac Herzog
Jean-Pierre Squirms When Pressed To Condemn Democrat Anti-Semitism
Juxtaposed takes from NYT's Michelle Goldberg speak volumes on 'rules' governing coverage of antisemitism

Sarah D  |  2:46 PM on July 18, 2023
Meme screenshot

In case you missed it, over the weekend, far-left progressive Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal embraced her inner antisemitism with a rant that included a denunciation of Israel as "a racist state."

She attempted — poorly, of course — to walk it back, but no serious person should have been impressed by her statement:

No serious person should have been impressed by her statement. But the New York Times sure was! Which should tell you all you need to know about the level of seriousness of the New York Times and so many of their star columnists. Like Michelle Goldberg, for example! Omri Ceren, who serves as national security adviser for Sen. Ted Cruz, couldn't help but notice a slight difference between how Goldberg approached Trump-era far-right antisemitism and Democratic antisemitism in the Age of Biden. See if you can spot it, too:

Good question.

Yes. The bad guys are the far-right antisemitic Trump supporters, and the good guys are the Democratic antisemites, who were around and being openly antisemitic before, during, and after Trump's presidency but never seem to land on Michelle Goldberg's radar, at least not in any negative way. The lefthand piece in Omri Ceren's side-by-side screenshots was written by Goldberg back in April 2022. But in November 2022, she wrote another piece about Donald Trump fueling "antisemitism's march into the mainstream." And, as we noted at the time, Goldberg didn't seem to have any room in her piece for mainstream Democratic antisemitism (The Squad is consumed with and oozing antisemitism from every pore, and every member enjoyed and still enjoys mainstream Democratic support).

So yeah, "antisemitic Republican politicians bad, antisemitic Democratic politicians good" just about sums up the rules for people like Michelle Goldberg.

It shouldn't be, but in an unfortunate de facto way, it is. At least in the mainstream media's general coverage of antisemitism in America.

There's an incredibly disturbing symbiotic relationship between modern liberal journalism and antisemitism.

And the sooner it's buried, the better off we'll be.

