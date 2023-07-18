Juxtaposed takes from NYT's Michelle Goldberg speak volumes on 'rules' governing coverage of antisemitism

In case you missed it, over the weekend, far-left progressive Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal embraced her inner antisemitism with a rant that included a denunciation of Israel as "a racist state."

Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal attempts to appease so-called "Free Palestine" protesters after they hijacked a leftist conference: "We have been fighting to make it clear that Israel is a racist state!" pic.twitter.com/9p2aX6uh4F — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 15, 2023

She attempted — poorly, of course — to walk it back, but no serious person should have been impressed by her statement:

No serious person should have been impressed by her statement. But the New York Times sure was! Which should tell you all you need to know about the level of seriousness of the New York Times and so many of their star columnists. Like Michelle Goldberg, for example! Omri Ceren, who serves as national security adviser for Sen. Ted Cruz, couldn't help but notice a slight difference between how Goldberg approached Trump-era far-right antisemitism and Democratic antisemitism in the Age of Biden. See if you can spot it, too:

What are the rules today? pic.twitter.com/KCVwwjYq7N — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) July 18, 2023

Good question.

There are good guys and bad guys. — Zen Diagram (@GlennAndTonic) July 18, 2023

Yes. The bad guys are the far-right antisemitic Trump supporters, and the good guys are the Democratic antisemites, who were around and being openly antisemitic before, during, and after Trump's presidency but never seem to land on Michelle Goldberg's radar, at least not in any negative way. The lefthand piece in Omri Ceren's side-by-side screenshots was written by Goldberg back in April 2022. But in November 2022, she wrote another piece about Donald Trump fueling "antisemitism's march into the mainstream." And, as we noted at the time, Goldberg didn't seem to have any room in her piece for mainstream Democratic antisemitism (The Squad is consumed with and oozing antisemitism from every pore, and every member enjoyed and still enjoys mainstream Democratic support).

So yeah, "antisemitic Republican politicians bad, antisemitic Democratic politicians good" just about sums up the rules for people like Michelle Goldberg.

The second one is a (D)ifferent situation. — Don Burton (@deburton63) July 18, 2023

It shouldn't be, but in an unfortunate de facto way, it is. At least in the mainstream media's general coverage of antisemitism in America.

This truly is something to behold... https://t.co/Boox2yGrCZ — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) July 18, 2023

Hypocrites like this make bigotry all the worse. https://t.co/iZdoioNl13 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 18, 2023

There's an incredibly disturbing symbiotic relationship between modern liberal journalism and antisemitism.

Journalism is a rotting corpse 🧟‍♀️ https://t.co/XFHXSbNU6K — Jay Legend (@JayBelize23) July 18, 2023

And the sooner it's buried, the better off we'll be.

***

Related:

Seems Cori Bush's pal and security guard is a 109-trillion-year-old antisemite with magical powers

CNN's random act of journalism shines damning light on Hakeem Jeffries' antisemitic & racist history



***

Editor's note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!