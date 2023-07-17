Community Notes is 'doing the job [CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale] no longer does' on another big Biden lie

Yesterday, as he has on so many days, President Joe Biden (or, rather, one of his many, many handlers) boasted about one of the millions of his administration's amazing achievements. In this particular case, the boast was about the effectiveness of his administration's 988 suicide and crisis hotline:

One year after its launch, our Administration's 988 suicide and crisis hotline has helped 5 million Americans when they needed it most. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 16, 2023

Wow! Five million Americans' lives saved, and counting! And only a year after the the hotline was launched! Not gonna lie, that's a pretty impressive statistic. Or it would be, if it weren't based on yet another egregious lie by this president and his administration.

Take a gander at those Community Notes:

Biden didn't sign 988 into law last year. Or the year before that. Or the year before that. He never signed it into law at all.

I’m in favor of the suicide hotline



I’m not in favor of liars taking credit for things they didn’t do https://t.co/JHnMAUh2jx — Hannah Cox (@HannahDCox) July 17, 2023

Same, girl. Same.

Is stealing credit also bidenomics? — Jason Edson (@JasonSEdson) July 17, 2023

Probably. Actually, no. Not probably. Definitely.

Joe Biden has been stealing credit for other people's accomplishments for decades now, be it through plagiarism or just outright lies to our faces.

And one would think that, given a record like that to go through, a, say, star CNN fact-checker who claims that his job is "Fact-checking the president, 2024 candidates, others" would be on the lookout for every new lie from Joe Biden. And yet, Daniel Dale seems quite conspicuously uninterested in calling Biden out and correcting the record. And, just as has happened quite a few times before, Stephen L. Miller can't help but noticed Dale's silence:

Community notes doing the job @ddale8 no longer does. https://t.co/a0caZejrpk — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 17, 2023

That happens a lot, doesn't it? Weird, right? So weird.

And as far as we know, nobody gets paid for contributing to Community Notes. But Daniel Dale gets paid to be a fact-checker. Doesn't seem very fair, does it? After all, if Daniel and the rest of the MSM's so-called "fact-checkers" actually did their jobs, there'd be no need for Community Notes to set the record straight when presidents and 2024 candidates and others lie on Twitter. Community Notes contributors are picking up Daniel et al.'s slack.

And that also raises an important question: what the hell is Daniel doing all day?

C'mon, man! @ddale8 is busy fact checking what Donald Trump had for breakfast.



He can't be everywhere! — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) July 17, 2023

Daniel's everywhere he wants to be. Which is nowhere near where he's actually needed if he really is a bona fide fact-checker.

This assumes Dale was expected to check Biden. — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) July 17, 2023

Good point. Dale is at CNN, after all. So:

Trust me @ddale8 is doing exactly the job he was hired to do. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 17, 2023

***

Related:

CNN's Daniel Dale fact-checks GOP Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Ron Johnson for 'false claims' — when DC Mayor Muriel Bowser's the one who made them



CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale victim of 'wildly dishonest criticism' from @redsteeze

Stephen L. Miller's rightly less than impressed with Daniel Dale's first fact-check of Biden in 83 days

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!