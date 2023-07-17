GOP Senators Grill Radical Trans Activist
Community Notes is 'doing the job [CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale] no longer does' on another big Biden lie

Sarah D  |  12:13 PM on July 17, 2023
Meme

Yesterday, as he has on so many days, President Joe Biden (or, rather, one of his many, many handlers) boasted about one of the millions of his administration's amazing achievements. In this particular case, the boast was about the effectiveness of his administration's 988 suicide and crisis hotline:

Wow! Five million Americans' lives saved, and counting! And only a year after the the hotline was launched! Not gonna lie, that's a pretty impressive statistic. Or it would be, if it weren't based on yet another egregious lie by this president and his administration.

Take a gander at those Community Notes:

Biden didn't sign 988 into law last year. Or the year before that. Or the year before that. He never signed it into law at all.

Same, girl. Same.

Probably. Actually, no. Not probably. Definitely.

Joe Biden has been stealing credit for other people's accomplishments for decades now, be it through plagiarism or just outright lies to our faces. 

And one would think that, given a record like that to go through, a, say, star CNN fact-checker who claims that his job is "Fact-checking the president, 2024 candidates, others" would be on the lookout for every new lie from Joe Biden. And yet, Daniel Dale seems quite conspicuously uninterested in calling Biden out and correcting the record. And, just as has happened quite a few times before, Stephen L. Miller can't help but noticed Dale's silence:

That happens a lot, doesn't it? Weird, right? So weird.

And as far as we know, nobody gets paid for contributing to Community Notes. But Daniel Dale gets paid to be a fact-checker. Doesn't seem very fair, does it? After all, if Daniel and the rest of the MSM's so-called "fact-checkers" actually did their jobs, there'd be no need for Community Notes to set the record straight when presidents and 2024 candidates and others lie on Twitter. Community Notes contributors are picking up Daniel et al.'s slack.

And that also raises an important question: what the hell is Daniel doing all day?

Daniel's everywhere he wants to be. Which is nowhere near where he's actually needed if he really is a bona fide fact-checker.

Good point. Dale is at CNN, after all. So:

***

