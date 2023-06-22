Stephen L. Miller's rightly less than impressed with Daniel Dale's first fact-check of Biden in 83 days

Last week, Twitchy frequent flyer Stephen L. Miller, aka @redsteeze, took a few moments out of his busy day owning various libs to call out CNN star fact-checker Daniel Dale for being conspicuously MIA whenever President Joe Biden says something that really merits a fact-check.

Daniel, hi, hey me Again. The current sitting president insulted a reporter today over bribery accusations and also said he's building a railroad from California to India. Are you fact checking that? Your bio says "fact checking the president" so I'm just asking. https://t.co/Kz1FOKq7qO — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 16, 2023

Well, this may come as a complete and utter shock to you, but it doesn't appear that the special shout-out from Miller did anything to motivate Dale to be more diligent about fact-checking the current president's litany of lies and incoherent ramblings. That doesn't mean that Dale is still completely ignoring Joe Biden, though. He actually did mention Biden by name yesterday in a fact-check. His first fact-check of Biden in months.

@DeCAGV Hi there, I'm a CNN reporter. I'm looking to check a fact regarding Delaware's red flag laws, and I'm confident you know the answer. Would you be able to follow me for a DM or email me your contact info at [email protected]? Thank you! — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 21, 2023

Here's how Dale prefaced his fact-check:

President Joe Biden made false claims about a variety of topics, notably including gun policy, during a series of official speeches and campaign remarks over the last two weeks. He made at least five false claims related to guns, a subject on which he has repeatedly been inaccurate during his presidency. He also made a false claim about the extent of his support from environmental groups. And he used incorrect figures about the population of Africa, his own travel history and how much renewable energy Texas uses. Here is a fact check of these claims, plus a fact check on a Biden exaggeration about guns. The White House declined to comment on Tuesday.

You can almost feel his lack of enthusiasm about having to kinda sorta do his job for a change. He still wants credit for it, though:

I’m seeing such weird criticism of my question to a group that knows the history of Delaware gun control. I wanted to double check that President Biden was wrong when he said Beau Biden enforced red flag laws. The group confirmed DE’s first such law came after Beau died. The end. https://t.co/EfLmdegEkk — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 21, 2023

Looks like it's because the "RedSteeze" guy made an incorrect assumption about what you were checking. pic.twitter.com/2tpDi56Yww — @[email protected] (@caffeineguru) June 21, 2023

Ahhh this makes sense now. Thank you — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 21, 2023

Ahhh.

I made a snarky joke about how @ddale8 fact checks online twitter accounts more than the actual president of the United States, and he goes on to prove me right with an "Ahhh" https://t.co/t0sUvN4mD1 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 22, 2023

See, once again I am to blame for Daniel not doing his job at CNN for 83 days https://t.co/t0sUvN4mD1 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 22, 2023

Weird how Daniel must have scrolled through thousands of his notifications and replies to respond to a guy with 223 followers just to continue dodging you — bird cheat (@birdcheat) June 22, 2023

It's what he does. What he doesn't do is fact check the president. https://t.co/hhfYCuiv0Q — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 22, 2023

Sad!

This is a fact. pic.twitter.com/JxvPGeHnHN — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 22, 2023

Inconvenient though it may be.

He repeated this whopper again yesterday. https://t.co/Wwf2sCOGDo — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) June 22, 2023

And yet Daniel was nowhere to be found on that.

I finally fact checked the president after 83 days and it's weird how the right pounces on me for not my job for over 3 months https://t.co/LqPbAgmkJh — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 22, 2023

Congrats on not going 84 days? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 22, 2023

Someone get Daniel a cookie.

Guy doesn't do his own self described job for 3 months



"Hey man why are you hassling me. I just did my job. Like, a minute ago."@ddale8 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 22, 2023

How is Daniel Dale not totally embarrassed right now? A little bit of shame would do him a world of good.

His job desperation is literally "fact checking the president" and he still complains when people ask "hey man, if I went 80 days without doing my job, I'd probably my be fired" https://t.co/LqPbAgmkJh — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 22, 2023

Yep!



In between, he fact-checked...

Trump: 47 times

Pence: 2

Random Twitter Commenters: 10@redsteeze: 1

Jim Jordan: 1

Lindsay Graham: 1

Bill Cassidy: 1

Twitter itself: 2https://t.co/tjcDxl7vCU — Bryan Farris (@SaveFarrisLSU) June 22, 2023

Was there really no time left over during the course of 83 days to fact-check Joe Biden on anything?

When Biden lies, according to @ddale8, "he just started talkin' for a second." pic.twitter.com/bgy4fgt6Ih — David In Maryland (@DavidInMaryland) June 22, 2023

You know how Biden can be, what with his talkin'. He just says stuff.

Daniel have you checked whether Georgia is on Jim Crow 3.0 right now or is an inflammatory claim like that from the president not worthy of verification? — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) June 22, 2023

It's not worthy of verification from Daniel Dale.

I know you are from Canada but Jim Crow was a real thing in the South, an incredibly traumatizing thing, and the constant invocations of its return are serious but you don’t find it to be the press’s duty to verify this? — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) June 22, 2023

Like so many other Real Journalists™, Daniel doesn't seem to be all that concerned with Joe Biden's long and disturbing record of incendiary lies. And, like so many other Real Journalists™, Daniel can't even bring himself to fact-check even the simplest stuff.

.@ddale8 How many grandchildren does President Biden have? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 22, 2023

Thanks Daniel, but how many grandchildren does President Biden have? https://t.co/j6KtI5ToPu — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 22, 2023

That's just about the easiest thing for Daniel to fact-check. We already know the answer. All Daniel has to do is say a number, and he can't even bring himself to do that.

Let's start here @ddale8, and work our way up to pistol braces. https://t.co/0F5bVEJI4f — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 22, 2023

Miller's trying to make it as easy as possible for you, Daniel. He's a giver that way.

.@ddale8 hey while I have your attention, does a semi auto pistol brace do what the president says it does, did his son die in Iraq, are we building a railroad to India, is the queen of England still alive, and does he have a 7th grandchild?



Things that he claimed in 83 days. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 22, 2023

Maybe Daniel will consider getting around to that stuff one of these days.

Or maybe he has no intention whatsoever of acknowledging any of it. Yeah, we're gonna go with that. We just get this sense that he is actively trying to avoid fact-checking Joe Biden ...

He felt so dirty fact-checking Biden, he IMMEDIATELY went back to fact-checking Trump again.https://t.co/JkHfgC2DdR — Bryan Farris (@SaveFarrisLSU) June 22, 2023

Donald Trump is Daniel Dale's safe space. Journalism ... not so much.

