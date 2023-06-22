D-BAG Marxist writes entire thread claiming tragic submarine incident as a 'victory' for...
Stephen L. Miller's rightly less than impressed with Daniel Dale's first fact-check of Biden in 83 days

Sarah D  |  2:15 PM on June 22, 2023

Last week, Twitchy frequent flyer Stephen L. Miller, aka @redsteeze, took a few moments out of his busy day owning various libs to call out CNN star fact-checker Daniel Dale for being conspicuously MIA whenever President Joe Biden says something that really merits a fact-check.

Well, this may come as a complete and utter shock to you, but it doesn't appear that the special shout-out from Miller did anything to motivate Dale to be more diligent about fact-checking the current president's litany of lies and incoherent ramblings. That doesn't mean that Dale is still completely ignoring Joe Biden, though. He actually did mention Biden by name yesterday in a fact-check. His first fact-check of Biden in months.

Here's how Dale prefaced his fact-check:

President Joe Biden made false claims about a variety of topics, notably including gun policy, during a series of official speeches and campaign remarks over the last two weeks.

He made at least five false claims related to guns, a subject on which he has repeatedly been inaccurate during his presidency. He also made a false claim about the extent of his support from environmental groups. And he used incorrect figures about the population of Africa, his own travel history and how much renewable energy Texas uses.

Here is a fact check of these claims, plus a fact check on a Biden exaggeration about guns. The White House declined to comment on Tuesday.

You can almost feel his lack of enthusiasm about having to kinda sorta do his job for a change. He still wants credit for it, though:

Ahhh.

Sad!

Inconvenient though it may be.

And yet Daniel was nowhere to be found on that.

Someone get Daniel a cookie.

How is Daniel Dale not totally embarrassed right now? A little bit of shame would do him a world of good.

Was there really no time left over during the course of 83 days to fact-check Joe Biden on anything?

You know how Biden can be, what with his talkin'. He just says stuff.

It's not worthy of verification from Daniel Dale.

Like so many other Real Journalists™, Daniel doesn't seem to be all that concerned with Joe Biden's long and disturbing record of incendiary lies. And, like so many other Real Journalists™, Daniel can't even bring himself to fact-check even the simplest stuff.

That's just about the easiest thing for Daniel to fact-check. We already know the answer. All Daniel has to do is say a number, and he can't even bring himself to do that.

Miller's trying to make it as easy as possible for you, Daniel. He's a giver that way.

Maybe Daniel will consider getting around to that stuff one of these days. 

Or maybe he has no intention whatsoever of acknowledging any of it. Yeah, we're gonna go with that. We just get this sense that he is actively trying to avoid fact-checking Joe Biden ...

Donald Trump is Daniel Dale's safe space. Journalism ... not so much.

***

