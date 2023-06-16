Stephen L. Miller checks in on CNN's Daniel Dale to see if he's still up to 'fact checking the president'

APStyleBook defines TERF, suggests people NOT use the slur and trans-harpies lose their...
Sarah D  |  12:41 PM on June 16, 2023
Sarah D.

As CNN senior reporter Daniel Dale will tell you, it's his job to fact-check the president. It just depends on who the president is. If the president is Donald Trump, Daniel's watching like a hawk, just waiting for the right moment to pounce and seize and thrust on a lie.

And if the president is Joe Biden, Daniel's ... watching Donald Trump like a hawk. 

This pattern probably hasn't escaped your attention. It certainly hasn't escaped Stephen L. Miller's attention. Why, just yesterday, Dale tweeted this: 

Very interesting, Daniel. But in case you haven't heard, the current president is up to some pretty interesting stuff, as well. The sort of interesting stuff that would be of interest to a competent and thorough fact-checker:

Yeah, seems like at the very least, the trans-Pacific-Ocean-Indian-Ocean railroad thing would be worth a closer look from a fact-checker, no?

That should've been enough to keep Daniel busy for a little while. Alas, he apparently couldn't be bothered by such trivial things as the President of the United States vowing to build a railroad in the ocean. We're no professional CNN fact-checkers or anything, but we feel like that particular claim would merit a fact-check from us.

Not to be rude, Daniel, but what would you say you do here?

90 days is a long time to not do literally the one thing you're being paid to do. Though maybe we're not being entirely fair in picking on Daniel Dale. After all, we could really say the same thing about pretty much all CNN employees who are paid to be journalists. 

Applies to Joe Biden, too, as a matter of fact. He effectively gets paid to suck at his job.

***

***

