Stephen L. Miller checks in on CNN's Daniel Dale to see if he's still up to 'fact checking the president'

As CNN senior reporter Daniel Dale will tell you, it's his job to fact-check the president. It just depends on who the president is. If the president is Donald Trump, Daniel's watching like a hawk, just waiting for the right moment to pounce and seize and thrust on a lie.

And if the president is Joe Biden, Daniel's ... watching Donald Trump like a hawk.

This pattern probably hasn't escaped your attention. It certainly hasn't escaped Stephen L. Miller's attention. Why, just yesterday, Dale tweeted this:

Here is a routine case from the Trump presidency: defense contractor and Navy vet found to have classified documents at his home, never accused of spying, guilty plea under the same Espionage Act provision Trump is now charged under, 41 months in prison. https://t.co/UuA4a4G0nR pic.twitter.com/gvJPfmda2m — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 15, 2023

Very interesting, Daniel. But in case you haven't heard, the current president is up to some pretty interesting stuff, as well. The sort of interesting stuff that would be of interest to a competent and thorough fact-checker:

Daniel, hi, hey me Again. The current sitting president insulted a reporter today over bribery accusations and also said he's building a railroad from California to India. Are you fact checking that? Your bio says "fact checking the president" so I'm just asking. https://t.co/Kz1FOKq7qO — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 16, 2023

Yeah, seems like at the very least, the trans-Pacific-Ocean-Indian-Ocean railroad thing would be worth a closer look from a fact-checker, no?

BIDEN: "We have plans to build a railroad from the Pacific all the way across the Indian Ocean" pic.twitter.com/p3yvuaupsF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 15, 2023

That should've been enough to keep Daniel busy for a little while. Alas, he apparently couldn't be bothered by such trivial things as the President of the United States vowing to build a railroad in the ocean. We're no professional CNN fact-checkers or anything, but we feel like that particular claim would merit a fact-check from us.

.@ddale8 it doesn't appear that you are "fact checking the president"as you claim, so I'm just asking. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 16, 2023

Not to be rude, Daniel, but what would you say you do here?

Still his bio. Hasn't fact checked the president in over 90 days. pic.twitter.com/cfZvpcps8x — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 16, 2023

90 days is a long time to not do literally the one thing you're being paid to do. Though maybe we're not being entirely fair in picking on Daniel Dale. After all, we could really say the same thing about pretty much all CNN employees who are paid to be journalists.

Applies to Joe Biden, too, as a matter of fact. He effectively gets paid to suck at his job.

