CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale victim of 'wildly dishonest criticism' from @redsteeze

Turning Point USA's Benny Johnson was trying to make the point a few days ago that there's a double standard at work here, with Donald Trump being indicted over having classified materials while President Joe Biden also had possession of classified materials, dating back to his days as a senator.

Joe Biden was withholding 1,850 boxes of classified document from when he served as VP with no declassification authority.



He had boxes at the University of Delaware.



He had boxes in Chinatown, DC.



He had boxes in Pennsylvania.



He had boxes in his wide open garage in… — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 9, 2023

"… He had boxes in his wide open garage in Delaware.

But no indictment.

Americans want to know why there is a double standard in our justice system?"

CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale was quick to put that claim to rest:

Unsurprisingly, this Johnson thing is false.



1) The 1,850 boxes are from Biden's *Senate* years. Senators can do what they want with their docs; he donated them to a college. 2) To date, there's no evidence of *any* classified docs in these boxes. He's let the FBI search twice. pic.twitter.com/2SfsjMXSWu — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 10, 2023

We'll agree with Dale that Johnson overstated the case when he said there were 1,850 boxes of classified documents.

But, as with Stephen L. Miller, we wondered how Dale picks and chooses which tweets to fact-check:

Daniel Dale went from fact checking presidents, to not fact checking presidents, to fact checking weird online commenters on the right, to deciding "not getting into" fact checking slightly complicated things about the current president again. pic.twitter.com/EeqngMObtQ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 11, 2023

"I won't get into the complicated things of a VP taking classified documents while being a U.S.Senator and having no security clearance or legal authority to do so" because what kind of media fact checker would do such a thing? @ddale8 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 11, 2023

Neither have the ability to legally take or declassify anything. But it's "complicated". Thank you CNN fact checker @ddale8 pic.twitter.com/mwykIfWtzw — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 11, 2023

Dale blocked Miller, but he wasn't done with him yet.

Wildly dishonest criticism as usual.



Johnson claimed Biden took 1,850 boxes of classified docs from his VP days even though a VP can’t declassify.



I ignored the VP-can’t-declassify claim because these boxes are *not from Biden’s VP days!* VP powers are irrelevant to the lie. pic.twitter.com/SHDXyViXEX — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 13, 2023

My claim is accurate, as is the claim that you now spend more time fact checking online personalities over the current sitting president. https://t.co/Tvxh3XQkmR — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 13, 2023

Remember when Dan did those rapid fact checks on CNN. What happened to those? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 13, 2023

We remember when he would fact-check President Trump's speeches live. But yeah, where did Beau die?

Hey, Johnson is acting up again … better get on this one:

17 audio recordings.



The Bidens got played so hard by the foreign nationals who extorted him that they have 17 AUDIO RECORDINGS documenting the whole thing.



Imagine having a president so corrupt and so dumb— he’s occupying the White House now. — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 13, 2023

True or false?

