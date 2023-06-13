CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale victim of 'wildly dishonest criticism' from @redsteeze

Fourth-graders lead elementary school's 'student-led' Pride Month celebration (video)
Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on June 13, 2023

Turning Point USA's Benny Johnson was trying to make the point a few days ago that there's a double standard at work here, with Donald Trump being indicted over having classified materials while President Joe Biden also had possession of classified materials, dating back to his days as a senator.

"… He had boxes in his wide open garage in Delaware.

But no indictment.

Americans want to know why there is a double standard in our justice system?"

CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale was quick to put that claim to rest:

We'll agree with Dale that Johnson overstated the case when he said there were 1,850 boxes of classified documents.

But, as with Stephen L. Miller, we wondered how Dale picks and chooses which tweets to fact-check:

Dale blocked Miller, but he wasn't done with him yet.

We remember when he would fact-check President Trump's speeches live. But yeah, where did Beau die?

Hey, Johnson is acting up again … better get on this one:

True or false?

***

