Little girl rightly looks terrified as Joe Biden leans in for his 'creepiest moment yet with a child'

Sarah D  |  10:42 AM on July 14, 2023
Back to the Future Part II

National Lampoon Presents Joe Biden's European Vacation is just about over, but in an unusual twist, we've just realized that we've actually been watching a horror movie this entire time, and the climax happens at the very end.

We really don't quite know how to introduce this clip, so we're just gonna put it right here so you can experience it for yourselves. And we do mean experience. Because this is an experience. A disturbing and utterly baffling experience. Proceed at your own risk. We'll give you a chance to change your mind and turn around.

.

.

.

Still here? OK. Well, don't say we didn't warn you ...

"Playfully bites"? Really? That's definitely not how we'd characterize what's going on in that video.

Appreciate your effort to lighten the mood, Greg. But it's ultimately a futile one.

And that's not a low bar to clear at this point.

For what it's worth, we'd be just as repulsed and concerned for that child. If it were Trump or literally any other person who doesn't have that kind of parent- or grandparent-child relationship with that girl. It's legitimately sick.

Yes. It's creepy. It's extremely creepy.

And before any smug Biden defenders pipe up to say that the president's just doing what lots of grandparents do with their grandkids, tickling them or making them giggle by pretending to be gobbling them up, that is not Joe Biden's grandkid. Joe Biden is a complete stranger to that kid, and he put his mouth on that kid.

We cannot emphasize this enough: President Joe Biden open-mouth nuzzled a complete stranger's child.

God.

It's incessant.

That poor girl's face and body language said it all. She clearly wasn't amused when Biden put his mouth on her, and when he leaned in to kiss her, she turned away.

Clearly.

Girl's got good instincts. Much better instincts than the woman we presume is her mother, who should absolutely know better by this time that you should never, under any circumstances whatsoever, let Joe Biden anywhere near your kids.

***

Related:

What the Helsinki? Finnish President is all of us trying to figure out what Joe Biden is talking about

Here's more of President Biden looking awkward on the world stage

***

