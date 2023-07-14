Little girl rightly looks terrified as Joe Biden leans in for his 'creepiest moment yet with a child'

National Lampoon Presents Joe Biden's European Vacation is just about over, but in an unusual twist, we've just realized that we've actually been watching a horror movie this entire time, and the climax happens at the very end.

We really don't quite know how to introduce this clip, so we're just gonna put it right here so you can experience it for yourselves. And we do mean experience. Because this is an experience. A disturbing and utterly baffling experience. Proceed at your own risk. We'll give you a chance to change your mind and turn around.

Still here? OK. Well, don't say we didn't warn you ...

WATCH: President Biden playfully bites a young child in Finland. pic.twitter.com/vDpKkOJfs7 — News Bro (@Newzbro) July 14, 2023

"Playfully bites"? Really? That's definitely not how we'd characterize what's going on in that video.

Joe Biden’s dementia has gotten so bad that he’s now confusing babies with ice cream cones

pic.twitter.com/Vx1hliLtyk — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 14, 2023

Appreciate your effort to lighten the mood, Greg. But it's ultimately a futile one.

This has got to be Biden's creepiest moment yet with a child. pic.twitter.com/6o7IwD2Wm6 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) July 14, 2023

And that's not a low bar to clear at this point.

Wow imagine if Trump did this it would be on 24/7! — MaxMAGA (@Simbatopcat1) July 14, 2023

For what it's worth, we'd be just as repulsed and concerned for that child. If it were Trump or literally any other person who doesn't have that kind of parent- or grandparent-child relationship with that girl. It's legitimately sick.

As a mom in grandma age range, I want to scoop EVERY baby up and snuggle…but I don’t because it’s creepy. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) July 14, 2023

Yes. It's creepy. It's extremely creepy.

And before any smug Biden defenders pipe up to say that the president's just doing what lots of grandparents do with their grandkids, tickling them or making them giggle by pretending to be gobbling them up, that is not Joe Biden's grandkid. Joe Biden is a complete stranger to that kid, and he put his mouth on that kid.

We cannot emphasize this enough: President Joe Biden open-mouth nuzzled a complete stranger's child.

Biden tried to eat and sniff a baby girl today. pic.twitter.com/iDKzriCbGi — 🔴 RedPilledTexan 🔴 (@Red_Pill_053) July 13, 2023

President motorboats a toddler. This is fine. https://t.co/vmXH4U7wfy — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 14, 2023

We need a return to norms. Also look away while the president rubs his Jabba tongue all over a hesitant toddler multiple times. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 14, 2023

God.

That is beyond words — Phil Paule (@philpaule) July 14, 2023

It just doesn't stop. — Winfield Scott (@LtGenScott) July 14, 2023

It's incessant.

All Biden has to do is not do this and he can't. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) July 14, 2023

Wow. Gross — V, Dutch Mermaid ⚡ (@Vness_is_late) July 14, 2023

He's such a creepy old dude.😬 https://t.co/3MnubgP257 — Ge🌞rge Wept (@GeorgeWept) July 14, 2023

That poor girl's face and body language said it all. She clearly wasn't amused when Biden put his mouth on her, and when he leaned in to kiss her, she turned away.

The child looks so scared — MattHasTweets (@MattHasTweets_) July 14, 2023

Damn. That child is terrified. — Christi 🇺🇲❤🇺🇲 (@THEREALranchy08) July 14, 2023

Clearly.

Girl's got good instincts. Much better instincts than the woman we presume is her mother, who should absolutely know better by this time that you should never, under any circumstances whatsoever, let Joe Biden anywhere near your kids.

***

***

