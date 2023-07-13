Ilhan Omar shows her TRUE (anti-Semitic) colors in rant about NOT attending Herzog...
What the Helsinki? Finnish President is all of us trying to figure out what Joe Biden is talking about

Sarah D  |  1:18 PM on July 13, 2023
Sarah D.

President Joe Biden is in Helsinki, Finland, today on his latest stop of his European concert tour. He met with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö ahead of the third U.S.-Nordics Summit and even participated in a joint press conference. 

Supposedly, Finnish is one of the most difficult languages to learn. But it's still nothing compared to Bidenese:

There's no "Rosetta Stone" to help us make sense of any of that. Poor President Niinistö ... God bless him. Even if he didn't understand a word of English, he'd still be able to tell that Joe Biden was completely incoherent.

But we have so many questions. Probably not as many questions as Sauli Niinistö, though ...

Trust us, President Niinistö. We totally get it.

Same as it ever was.

Oh yeah. She must be fuming right now. Why didn't one of his handlers send the Easter Bunny up there to rescue him? He's 80, for crying out loud! Shame on his staff for allowing him to stand up there and humiliate himself on a global stage!

Oh God ...

Honestly, we'd rather he go back to being shirtless on the beach. At least he can kind of stay out of trouble there.

Between Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, let's just say America's global reputation has definitely seen better days.

***

