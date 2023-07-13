What the Helsinki? Finnish President is all of us trying to figure out what Joe Biden is talking about

President Joe Biden is in Helsinki, Finland, today on his latest stop of his European concert tour. He met with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö ahead of the third U.S.-Nordics Summit and even participated in a joint press conference.

Supposedly, Finnish is one of the most difficult languages to learn. But it's still nothing compared to Bidenese:

What the ????



“The minishing of minishers... The miniseries of cola’s daughter of Ireland... You can tell I’m thinking of home. Of the daughter of Iceland..." pic.twitter.com/puzkXWul5n — The First (@TheFirstonTV) July 13, 2023

There's no "Rosetta Stone" to help us make sense of any of that. Poor President Niinistö ... God bless him. Even if he didn't understand a word of English, he'd still be able to tell that Joe Biden was completely incoherent.

But we have so many questions. Probably not as many questions as Sauli Niinistö, though ...

Trust us, President Niinistö. We totally get it.

The lights are on but nobody’s home. — knotgrumpy (@knotgrumpy) July 13, 2023

Same as it ever was.

Mika’s pissed at the staff — Helles Lager (@HellesLager) July 13, 2023

Oh yeah. She must be fuming right now. Why didn't one of his handlers send the Easter Bunny up there to rescue him? He's 80, for crying out loud! Shame on his staff for allowing him to stand up there and humiliate himself on a global stage!

Oy.

Is what he had to rest up for? https://t.co/zxJWQAdtXT — The Peach State Pulse (@PeachStatePulse) July 13, 2023

Oh God ...

Honestly, we'd rather he go back to being shirtless on the beach. At least he can kind of stay out of trouble there.

A joke on the world stage. We're not sending our best. — Democrats Are Destroying America (@TeamSanity2024) July 13, 2023

Between Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, let's just say America's global reputation has definitely seen better days.

***

