Beach, please! Official claims that Joe Biden's worn out from 'four full days of official business'

Sarah D  |  3:10 PM on July 11, 2023
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

President Joe Biden is in Vilnius, Lithuania, today for a NATO summit, and apparently there's a special dinner tonight for NATO leaders. Hopefully they're serving ice cream!

Wait ... hold on. Maybe the ice cream won't be necessary, at least not at the dinner. Looks like Joe will be taking his ice cream to go this time:

Four full days in a row, you guys!

Four whole days! 

And four whole days of work is a lot to ask from — *checks notes* — the President of the United States.

Generally speaking, Trump's nicknames for people who pissed him off ranged from nonsensical to just plain bad. But he really did nail it with "Sleepy Joe," didn't he?

To be perfectly clear, we're not doctors and we're not trying to do any kind of armchair diagnosis of what may or may not be afflicting the president, but sundowning could certainly be one explanation as to why Biden would skip the dinner. "He's been working for four days" certainly isn't a plausible explanation, in no small part because it's patently untrue:

Yep. A pasty, shirtless corpse. Flashback:

He's taking care of business, all right. If by "business," you mean "his tan."

Today is Tuesday, July 11. Here's what was on Joe Biden's schedule on Saturday, July 8:

Even if you count Saturday as day one and today as day four, Joe Biden still hasn't done four full days of work.

Joe Biden is the guy you should be thinking of every time you hear someone ask, "Workin' hard, or hardly workin'?" Joe Biden is workin' extremely hard to hardly ever work.

During his entire presidency, has he ever worked four days in a row? Or even four days altogether?

***

Tags: JOE BIDEN NATO

