Beach, please! Official claims that Joe Biden's worn out from 'four full days of official business'

President Joe Biden is in Vilnius, Lithuania, today for a NATO summit, and apparently there's a special dinner tonight for NATO leaders. Hopefully they're serving ice cream!

Wait ... hold on. Maybe the ice cream won't be necessary, at least not at the dinner. Looks like Joe will be taking his ice cream to go this time:

NEW: President Biden is not attending tonight’s dinner with NATO leaders. Asked why he is skipping it, a US official said the president has had four full days of official business and is preparing for a big speech tomorrow in addition to another day at the summit. — Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) July 11, 2023

Four full days in a row, you guys!

Four whole days!

He almost worked a whole standard work week. He needs a break! https://t.co/KokNt1SYGH — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 11, 2023

And four whole days of work is a lot to ask from — *checks notes* — the President of the United States.

Biden really leaning into Trump's nickname for him. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 11, 2023

Generally speaking, Trump's nicknames for people who pissed him off ranged from nonsensical to just plain bad. But he really did nail it with "Sleepy Joe," didn't he?

He needed a nap — ☘️Tabatha- SSG Ginger (ret) 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪 (@Winning4Him) July 11, 2023

Sundowning... — Marcia In Texas 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🐬 📜 (@MarciaInTexas) July 11, 2023

To be perfectly clear, we're not doctors and we're not trying to do any kind of armchair diagnosis of what may or may not be afflicting the president, but sundowning could certainly be one explanation as to why Biden would skip the dinner. "He's been working for four days" certainly isn't a plausible explanation, in no small part because it's patently untrue:

4 days? He was laying like a corpse on the beach on Saturday https://t.co/lnKQGoXGyt — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) July 11, 2023

Yep. A pasty, shirtless corpse. Flashback:

He's taking care of business, all right. If by "business," you mean "his tan."

Biden is coming off of a 4 day beach vacation. https://t.co/e2FKozJSW6 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 11, 2023

Today is Tuesday, July 11. Here's what was on Joe Biden's schedule on Saturday, July 8:

Even if you count Saturday as day one and today as day four, Joe Biden still hasn't done four full days of work.

Joe Biden is the guy you should be thinking of every time you hear someone ask, "Workin' hard, or hardly workin'?" Joe Biden is workin' extremely hard to hardly ever work.

They're literally lying.



Dude was chillin on the beach in Delaware 3 days ago. https://t.co/8Xlcm6NtEI pic.twitter.com/ERoH3ajUTV — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 11, 2023

During his entire presidency, has he ever worked four days in a row? Or even four days altogether?

I know 30 year olds that can go to the NATO leaders dinner AND do four full days of official business. pic.twitter.com/VFJa7K68jI — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) July 11, 2023

It would be nice if next time we elected someone at least under 70 that could handle a full schedule. This is just getting embarrassing. https://t.co/YKIeRD7geZ — Brittany (@bccover) July 11, 2023

***

