Here's more of President Biden looking awkward on the world stage

President Joe Biden is on his fourth day in Europe and as MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell put it, doing it all with jet lag. We have so many videos of Biden looking awkward here at home, usually following speeches when he doesn't know which way he's supposed to go. His handlers simply need to do a better job of leading him around so there aren't any more sandbag incidents.

RNC Research has some video of Biden being awkward overseas, as NATO leaders reach around him in order to shake hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Biden gets in the way as world leaders reach over him to greet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the NATO Summit in Lithuania pic.twitter.com/sBrwi0SXzo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 12, 2023

WATCH: Senile Joe Biden looks lost and unaware as he blocks the pathway of other world leaders forcing them to reach over him to greet Zelensky at the NATO Summit.



What an embarrassment 🤦🏻‍♂️pic.twitter.com/xcbakmtaM5 — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) July 12, 2023

President Biden appears lost in these groups. Problem is the group is filled with world leaders, and the entire world is watching. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) July 12, 2023

Handshakes moving too fast for Joe. Confusion. — Christopher Colombo (@clhwi2017) July 12, 2023

It’s like he’s invisible. — N. Holmes (@Tiffany_Blu3) July 12, 2023

What kind of handshake is this, for a POTUS? 🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪 pic.twitter.com/ROIDhWyuua — PeachesinPA (@peachesinPA) July 12, 2023

The Italian Prime Minister keeps watching her back because she knows she’s in sniffing distance. — USA4ever (@EastcoastTalk) July 12, 2023

This is what happens when some people get past a certain point in age. Saw it recently with an elderly friend when he became oblivious to his surroundings. He would stop in doorways and look around, confused. — alf cengia (@alcengia) July 12, 2023

He has no idea where he even is or what's going on around him. — IowaOrBust (@IowaOr) July 13, 2023

How did CBS News put it? Oh yeah, that Biden has a certain "grandfatherly appeal" to all these young world leaders who respect him for his wisdom.

