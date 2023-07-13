Hot take: Protesters don't like that they have to block traffic either
Oops! Trump campaign account lets an expletive FLY in testy spat with DeSantis...
Lawrence O'Donnell praises Biden's 'strong, sharp delivery' of clear answers in Finland
Preschool teacher gives a puppet show for Non-Binary Awareness Week
Taylor Lorenz: Elon Musk is bribing big accounts to stay on Twitter
This is CNN ... facing backlash for correctly calling Dylan Mulvaney a 'him'
Gov. Ron DeSantis responds to Disney's denial of sexualizing kids in any way
California adopts new math framework emphasizing equity and cultural responsiveness
Secret Service's official statement about WH coke probe makes it even harder to...
Eventbrite declares they actually won't be involved in helping REAL women speak
'Former insider' spills the beans on who the WH cocaine really belongs to...
Dearest TROLLS, If you harass Libs of TikTok's Chaya Raichik she will END...
Comedian and voice actor (he/him) hopes you block this biologist and 'hate merchant'...
BUSTED --> Biden and FBI claim domestic terrorism is UP to frame Republicans...

Here's more of President Biden looking awkward on the world stage

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on July 13, 2023
Doug Mills/Pool via AP

President Joe Biden is on his fourth day in Europe and as MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell put it, doing it all with jet lag. We have so many videos of Biden looking awkward here at home, usually following speeches when he doesn't know which way he's supposed to go. His handlers simply need to do a better job of leading him around so there aren't any more sandbag incidents.

RNC Research has some video of Biden being awkward overseas, as NATO leaders reach around him in order to shake hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Recommended

Hot take: Protesters don't like that they have to block traffic either
Brett T.

How did CBS News put it? Oh yeah, that Biden has a certain "grandfatherly appeal" to all these young world leaders who respect him for his wisdom.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: HANDSHAKE JOE BIDEN NATO VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hot take: Protesters don't like that they have to block traffic either
Brett T.
Dearest TROLLS, If you harass Libs of TikTok's Chaya Raichik she will END YOU (and tell your MOM-LOL)
Sam J.
Oops! Trump campaign account lets an expletive FLY in testy spat with DeSantis campaign
justmindy
Lawrence O'Donnell praises Biden's 'strong, sharp delivery' of clear answers in Finland
Brett T.
Preschool teacher gives a puppet show for Non-Binary Awareness Week
Brett T.
Taylor Lorenz: Elon Musk is bribing big accounts to stay on Twitter
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Hot take: Protesters don't like that they have to block traffic either Brett T.