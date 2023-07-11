CBS News: Biden's 'grandfatherly appeal' may be an asset at NATO summit

Claim that trans identity has a biological basis given the Community Notes treatment
Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on July 11, 2023
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Who at CBS News greenlit this piece? As we said over the weekend, we owe a debt to liberal New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd, who reminded President Joe Biden that he has seven grandchildren, not six as he claims. The child is now four years old and neither Joe nor Jill Biden has ever mentioned her or acknowledged that she exists; she's never met her father, Hunter Biden.

Then the spinning began, with "The View" telling us we don't need to know everything and it's none of our business. CNN's Dana Bash led a panel that concluded the grandchild story was bad for Biden's "brand." You know, his brand as a loving family man who calls his grandchildren every day.

Bo Erickson writes:

While the U.S. would have an interest in supporting Ukraine regardless of its leader, the relationship between the two countries has been strengthened by the personal bond between Zelenskyy and Mr. Biden, punctuated by high-profile one-on-one interactions. Late last year, Zelenskyy left Ukraine for the first time since the war began to visit the White House. Two months later, Mr. Biden visited Zelenskyy in Kyiv in a trip that was cloaked in secrecy.

"You really saw that Biden was putting his arm around Zelenskyy, encouraging him to continue to lead as if suggesting, 'I got your back,'" Fix said. "It's a grandfatherly appeal, and the warmth and wisdom from his age seems to transfer."

Ah yes, the warmth and wisdom of his age … which is apparently keeping him from attending dinner tonight after four full days of official business, like lounging on the beach in Delaware. He's got a big speech tomorrow and needs to rest up.

He'll put his arm around Zelenskyy, but not his granddaughter.

The whole piece is an attempt to make his 80 years sound like an asset among much younger leaders.

It reminds us of when Chris Rock said the president was like the "dad" of the country and you do what your dad tells you. Biden's the loving grandfather to all of the leaders at the NATO summit.

***

