CBS News: Biden's 'grandfatherly appeal' may be an asset at NATO summit

Who at CBS News greenlit this piece? As we said over the weekend, we owe a debt to liberal New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd, who reminded President Joe Biden that he has seven grandchildren, not six as he claims. The child is now four years old and neither Joe nor Jill Biden has ever mentioned her or acknowledged that she exists; she's never met her father, Hunter Biden.

Then the spinning began, with "The View" telling us we don't need to know everything and it's none of our business. CNN's Dana Bash led a panel that concluded the grandchild story was bad for Biden's "brand." You know, his brand as a loving family man who calls his grandchildren every day.

Bo Erickson writes:

While the U.S. would have an interest in supporting Ukraine regardless of its leader, the relationship between the two countries has been strengthened by the personal bond between Zelenskyy and Mr. Biden, punctuated by high-profile one-on-one interactions. Late last year, Zelenskyy left Ukraine for the first time since the war began to visit the White House. Two months later, Mr. Biden visited Zelenskyy in Kyiv in a trip that was cloaked in secrecy. "You really saw that Biden was putting his arm around Zelenskyy, encouraging him to continue to lead as if suggesting, 'I got your back,'" Fix said. "It's a grandfatherly appeal, and the warmth and wisdom from his age seems to transfer."

Ah yes, the warmth and wisdom of his age … which is apparently keeping him from attending dinner tonight after four full days of official business, like lounging on the beach in Delaware. He's got a big speech tomorrow and needs to rest up.

man who won't acknowledge granddaughter has "grandfatherly appeal" according to CBShttps://t.co/IvWdNY4iNu. — CommodoreBTC 🍊 (@CommodoreBTC) July 11, 2023

Grandfatherly appeal? When he's sniffing? When he's at the pool and he lets kids feel the hair on his legs. 😳 — Sarah🇺🇸🍊 (@MeemaSarah) July 11, 2023

This is pure propaganda — KarenHendinburg PhD (@Khendinberg) July 11, 2023

Not recognizing all his grandchildren is a moral sin. — Noel Temple (@ntemple44) July 11, 2023

He'll put his arm around Zelenskyy, but not his granddaughter.

Remember how the Soviets hid Brezshnev? They never let him speak to the public and propped him up on Lenin's Tomb for holiday parades so that he could wave. We put senile grandpa on full display to ensure that we are viewed as frail by the world. — Lyn Cipriano (@LynACipriano) July 11, 2023

CBS is really reaching for something positive to say about the embarrassing old coot. — Dogwood Bear (@DogwoodBear) July 11, 2023

The whole piece is an attempt to make his 80 years sound like an asset among much younger leaders.

Can you imagine in your wildest dreams, CBS or any other left-wing media outlet, saying a Republican has "grandfatherly appeal". — Mark (@MarkSinelli) July 11, 2023

There’s that fine line between current events analysis and fellatio. — Toby Petzold 🇺🇸 (@TobyPetzold) July 11, 2023

It reminds us of when Chris Rock said the president was like the "dad" of the country and you do what your dad tells you. Biden's the loving grandfather to all of the leaders at the NATO summit.

***