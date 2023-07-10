Let's all remember how hot-tempered Joe Biden promised to deal with disrespect shown to his staff

By now, you've hopefully heard about Axios' non-exposé exposé about alleged sweetheart Joe Biden having a rather wicked temper behind closed doors. And even if you hadn't heard about Axios' scoop, you already knew that Joe Biden is very much not a nice guy.

Well, now that that's all out there in the open for even the willfully blind to see, we feel like it's a perfect time to reflect back on what President Biden once said about displays of disrespect:

Biden to staff in 2021: “if you're ever working with me and I hear you treat another with disrespect... I promise you I will fire you on the spot” https://t.co/w5mTyhAi6V — Maggie Severns (@MaggieSeverns) July 10, 2023

We're certainly not going to be mistaken for etiquette experts, but we're pretty sure that screaming stuff like "God dammit, how the f**k don't you know this?!," "Don't f**king bullsh*t me!" and "Get the f**k out of here!" at members of your staff constitutes treating them with disrespect. And what could possibly show Joe Biden's commitment to his promise to fire anyone disrespectful to his staff on the spot than to immediately relieve himself ... of his duties as the President of the United States (sorry, we saw the opportunity for an incontinence joke and obviously had to take it)?

Unless, of course, he doesn't actually care about making sure that his staff are treated with respect. Which would mean that his supposed code of honor is nothing more than a series of empty gestures.

Which ... sounds just about right, based on what we know about Joe Biden as a president and as a man.

Well. He lied. — FerfeLaBat (@FerfeLaBat) July 10, 2023

Maybe he just figured that it's not a lie if we believe it. And there are too many people out there who still believe it. Too many people out there who still believe that Joe Biden is a man of integrity and not a man of empty gestures and pure hypocrisy.

So in other words, "do as I say, not as I do". — rtorr3 (@Craftbeerluver) July 10, 2023

Like we said: empty gestures and pure hypocrisy.

I just said this. So hypocritical. Oh and remember. He will never put blame on anyone. Buck stops with him! Yeah right! — Shelly (@MMMM68Shelly) July 10, 2023

Parting evergreen tweet:

He is not an honest man — Your Mother (@yourmomishere29) July 10, 2023

Never has been, never will be.

***

Related:

Clearly Joe Biden didn't mean that thing he said about having zero tolerance for disrespectful staffers

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!