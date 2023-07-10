Let's all remember how hot-tempered Joe Biden promised to deal with disrespect shown to his staff

MSNBC shames the EVIL far-right for not being big fat slobs
Sarah D  |  12:17 PM on July 10, 2023
Screenshot from video

By now, you've hopefully heard about Axios' non-exposé exposé about alleged sweetheart Joe Biden having a rather wicked temper behind closed doors. And even if you hadn't heard about Axios' scoop, you already knew that Joe Biden is very much not a nice guy.

Well, now that that's all out there in the open for even the willfully blind to see, we feel like it's a perfect time to reflect back on what President Biden once said about displays of disrespect:

We're certainly not going to be mistaken for etiquette experts, but we're pretty sure that screaming stuff like "God dammit, how the f**k don't you know this?!," "Don't f**king bullsh*t me!" and "Get the f**k out of here!" at members of your staff constitutes treating them with disrespect. And what could possibly show Joe Biden's commitment to his promise to fire anyone disrespectful to his staff on the spot than to immediately relieve himself ... of his duties as the President of the United States (sorry, we saw the opportunity for an incontinence joke and obviously had to take it)?

Unless, of course, he doesn't actually care about making sure that his staff are treated with respect. Which would mean that his supposed code of honor is nothing more than a series of empty gestures.

Which ... sounds just about right, based on what we know about Joe Biden as a president and as a man.

Maybe he just figured that it's not a lie if we believe it. And there are too many people out there who still believe it. Too many people out there who still believe that Joe Biden is a man of integrity and not a man of empty gestures and pure hypocrisy.

Like we said: empty gestures and pure hypocrisy.

Parting evergreen tweet:

Never has been, never will be.

***

