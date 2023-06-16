James Comey's 'fundamental importance of truth' lecture is fundamentally shameless
Psychiatrist Debunks Gender Ideology Lies
Creepy Uncle Joe DRAGGED for skeezy Eva Longoria comments and OMG watch those...
Brutal thread uses Columbia prof whining about paying school loans to DROP elitist,...
Tucker Carlson's latest zings triggering over Fox News' 'wannabe dictator' Biden chyron
Hot take: Hatred of bicyclists comes from the same place as racism and...
Matt Walsh details Fox News' plans for Pride Month celebration
Novelist wants truckers in cowboy hats to just admit they're white supremacists
USA TODAY forgets to interview any of those Nazis protesting outside Disney World
Elon Musk parody says what a lot of Americans think during 'Pride Month';...
PBS NewsHour says 'anti-trans laws' jeopardize indigenous people's religious expression
California --> ALL of your kids are belong to US (watch)
Drag queens tell NBC News all they want is 'basic respect' for their...
Mika Brzezinski and friends laugh off the bribery allegations against Joe Biden

Clearly Joe Biden didn't mean that thing he said about having zero tolerance for disrespectful staffers

Sarah D  |  10:40 AM on June 16, 2023
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Remember T.J. Ducklo? He's the deputy press secretary for President Joe Biden. Or, rather, he was the deputy press secretary for President Joe Biden. He lost that gig after getting busted for threatening then-Politico journo Tara Palmeri for reporting on his romantic relationship with Axios reporter Alexi McCammond. Oh, it was a scene, man.

Of course, Ducklo didn't lose the gig immediately; Biden had to punish him first. By ... having Ducklo send a personal note to Palmieri and then placing Ducklo on a one-week suspension without pay. A playful slap on the wrist, essentially.

Anyway, Ducklo became Biden's former deputy press secretary when he resigned (resigned, i.e. not fired). But at least he was outta there.

At least Biden's promise — which he had made only a few weeks prior — about purging his administration of disrespectful people still held up. Sort of. But not really, because Biden didn't actually do anything "on the spot" or even do anything at all. Oh well. The important thing is that Ducklo learned a very valuable lesson. And that lesson is: "We didn't actually mean any of that stuff we said about holding people accountable for highly inappropriate behavior and harassment and we'd love to have you back on our team again."

Recommended

Brutal thread uses Columbia prof whining about paying school loans to DROP elitist, white Lefty women
Sam J.

More from Tennessee Lookout:

On Friday, Biden’s campaign confirmed to the Lookout Ducklo, 34, will serve as Senior Advisor for Communications to the campaign, which is expected to be based in Delaware. Ducklo — currently the chief communications officer for Metro Nashville Mayor John Cooper — will leave his job with Metro at the end of June and join the campaign sometime in mid-July.

...

“T.J. has an incredible understanding of the media, which will be valuable to the campaign,” said former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

He also has a history of threatening and harassing female members of the media, but hey! Nobody's perfect, right? He's a great guy once you get to know him:

Several current and former White House staffers have continued to support Ducklo, pushing for his return in recent months.

“T.J. is loyal, deeply invested in the President and his agenda, trusted by the President’s team and knows what real people outside D.C. care about,” said a White House aide who spoke to the Lookout.

Doesn't that just give y'all the warm fuzzies? We love a good redemption arc, especially when the redeemer had promised to make an example of the garbage person who did the garbage stuff and then later completely backtracked as if they'd never made that promise in the first place. Definitely something we look for in a president.

Eh, it's not like Joe Biden ran for the presidency on a platform of restoring decenc— oh, wait. Oh well!

Stay tuned to find out who the lucky lady (or, more likely, ladies) will be!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: HARASSMENT JOE BIDEN JOURNALIST RESIGNATION THREAT BIDEN CAMPAIGN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Brutal thread uses Columbia prof whining about paying school loans to DROP elitist, white Lefty women
Sam J.
Creepy Uncle Joe DRAGGED for skeezy Eva Longoria comments and OMG watch those hands (video)
Sam J.
Psychiatrist Debunks Gender Ideology Lies
Twitchy Staff
Tucker Carlson's latest zings triggering over Fox News' 'wannabe dictator' Biden chyron
Doug P.
James Comey's 'fundamental importance of truth' lecture is fundamentally shameless
Doug P.
Novelist wants truckers in cowboy hats to just admit they're white supremacists
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Brutal thread uses Columbia prof whining about paying school loans to DROP elitist, white Lefty women Sam J.