Ana Navarro brags that she sticks her head out of her car and barks 'We say gay!' at DeSantis people

Here's the thing about LGBTQ+ stuff: as long as you're not trying to involve children in any way, do what you're gonna do. What you do as an adult behind closed doors with another adult is none of our business. And if you have any kinks, we don't need to know.

But for some reason, "The View" cohost Ana Navarro seems to think that we want to know about the kinks she has not as an LGBTQ+ person, but as an LGBTQ+ ally. We could've lived very happy and (hopefully) very long lives without ever knowing what she apparently likes to do in Florida to stick it to Ron DeSantis and Ron DerSantis' supporters:

Ana Navarro admits she behaves like a dog when she's around DeSantis supporters.

"I go around like a dog in Florida with my head outside of my car. We say gay! We say gay! We say gay!" pic.twitter.com/tMxvUbAc2O — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 10, 2023

The fact that she rides (or, if it's her car, like she says, maybe even drives?) around in cars with her head sticking on the window suggests to us that she's kind of a huge idiot.

She's going to get decapitated one of these days. — Charlotte Allen (@MeanCharlotte) July 10, 2023

It's true.

And the fact that she is bragging about barking "We say gay! We say gay! We say gay! at people just confirms that she's most definitely a huge idiot.

I’ll take things that never happened for $500 Greg. — Melvin Calp (@CalpMelvin) July 10, 2023

OK, it's of course entirely possible that Ana Navarro has never actually done the thing she claims to have done. But if she's never actually done what she says she's done, she clearly thinks it would be a totally badass thing to do. And honestly, we could see her actually doing it. Because why wouldn't Ana Navarro be the type of person who'd stick her head out of a moving car and heckle people over something that isn't actually a thing at all?

Good time to mention that this is based on a complete conspiracy theory (for lack of a better word.) https://t.co/irhgWsMxEy — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) July 10, 2023

We're talking about Ana Navarro, guys.

So stunning and brave! — Brian Collins (@rbrianc) July 10, 2023

Uh... good for you? https://t.co/wD4M8WQZkt — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) July 10, 2023

Is this supposed to be Ana's own version of puppy play? It's different from Sam Brinton's of course, but she's still pretending to be a dog (presumably a female dog), so we definitely see it as some kind of kink for her.

Has she revealed that she has other dog behaviors, to wit, sniffing the arses of the radical elites that she worships? — Gina Bella (@ginabella) July 10, 2023

OK, yeah. Definitely a kink.

And clearly "The View's" clapping seals in the audience have a kink for stupid women.

I know a very smart person who watches this show in earnest for enjoyment so I guess it has some appeal. What I will never understand is the person who goes to NYC for a live taping then smiles and applauds this mind numbing stupidity. https://t.co/S0JEj2vN45 — Eddie Scarry (@eScarry) July 10, 2023

These people are honestly simple. Lol — Sour Patch Lyds 🌺🐊 (@sourpatchlyds) July 10, 2023

