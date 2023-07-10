BREAKING: Fed district court deals Biden admin another MAJOR blow DENYING motion for...
The View cohosts sink to new low by *defending* Joe Biden inflicting emotional...
Must-read thread blisters MSM for feigning shock at Biden's bad behavior when the...
Mary Katharine Ham ROASTS New Republic's Michael Tomasky for glaring Biden hypocrisy
Jet set eco czar John Kerry explains how war in Ukraine is worsening...
MSNBC shames the EVIL far-right for not being big fat slobs
Media ditching their 'kindly Uncle Joe Biden' BS makes peeps wonder if Dems...
Joe Scarborough says quit whining because 'America's doing pretty damn well'
Let's all remember how hot-tempered Joe Biden promised to deal with disrespect shown...
Report Details Biden's Rage Behind Closed Doors
'Too f**kin' bad': Dana White isn't having ANY OF IT when journo tries...
Live Action HILARIOUSLY owns pro-aborts losing their MINDS in these 'dark times' after...
Vivek rolls out a new fundraising plan and the Twitter memes are...
Biden's in England and 'King Charles is the Easter Bunny' (horrible optics alert)

Ana Navarro brags that she sticks her head out of her car and barks 'We say gay!' at DeSantis people

Sarah D  |  1:06 PM on July 10, 2023
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Here's the thing about LGBTQ+ stuff: as long as you're not trying to involve children in any way, do what you're gonna do. What you do as an adult behind closed doors with another adult is none of our business. And if you have any kinks, we don't need to know. 

But for some reason, "The View" cohost Ana Navarro seems to think that we want to know about the kinks she has not as an LGBTQ+ person, but as an LGBTQ+ ally. We could've lived very happy and (hopefully) very long lives without ever knowing what she apparently likes to do in Florida to stick it to Ron DeSantis and Ron DerSantis' supporters:

The fact that she rides (or, if it's her car, like she says, maybe even drives?) around in cars with her head sticking on the window suggests to us that she's kind of a huge idiot.

It's true.

And the fact that she is bragging about barking "We say gay! We say gay! We say gay! at people just confirms that she's most definitely a huge idiot.

OK, it's of course entirely possible that Ana Navarro has never actually done the thing she claims to have done. But if she's never actually done what she says she's done, she clearly thinks it would be a totally badass thing to do. And honestly, we could see her actually doing it. Because why wouldn't Ana Navarro be the type of person who'd stick her head out of a moving car and heckle people over something that isn't actually a thing at all?

Recommended

Mary Katharine Ham ROASTS New Republic's Michael Tomasky for glaring Biden hypocrisy
justmindy

We're talking about Ana Navarro, guys.

Is this supposed to be Ana's own version of puppy play? It's different from Sam Brinton's of course, but she's still pretending to be a dog (presumably a female dog), so we definitely see it as some kind of kink for her.

OK, yeah. Definitely a kink.

And clearly "The View's" clapping seals in the audience have a kink for stupid women.

***

Related:

Ana Navarro tells her View cohosts how much it sucks to live in her chosen home state of Florida

Ana Navarro reminds us that being nonwhite doesn't make you immune from being a white supremacist

Ana Navarro's hatred of Donald Trump leads to troubling glimpse at her apparent early-morning routine

Ana Navarro urges us not to attack Joe Biden 'for being an unconditionally loving dad' (is *she* high?)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ANA NAVARRO FLORIDA GAY THE VIEW LGBTQ RON DESANTIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mary Katharine Ham ROASTS New Republic's Michael Tomasky for glaring Biden hypocrisy
justmindy
The View cohosts sink to new low by *defending* Joe Biden inflicting emotional trauma on 7th grandchild
Sarah D
Must-read thread blisters MSM for feigning shock at Biden's bad behavior when the proof was always there
Sarah D
BREAKING: Fed district court deals Biden admin another MAJOR blow DENYING motion for stay in MO vs. Biden
Sam J.
Live Action HILARIOUSLY owns pro-aborts losing their MINDS in these 'dark times' after Roe (watch)
Sam J.
'Too f**kin' bad': Dana White isn't having ANY OF IT when journo tries pushing MUH RACISM (watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Mary Katharine Ham ROASTS New Republic's Michael Tomasky for glaring Biden hypocrisy justmindy