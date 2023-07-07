Ana Navarro urges us not to attack Joe Biden 'for being an unconditionally loving dad' (is *she* high?)

Late last month, in the wake of the revelations from whistleblower testimony that Hunter Biden had leveraged his relationship with his father in order to squeeze foreign businessmen from countries like China for money — money he went on to share with other members of the Biden Crime Family — "The View" cohost Ana Navarro tearfully dismissed conservatives' concerns about Joe Biden being compromised and anger over years of blatant corruption going unpunished and even protected.

Ana Navarro: The Hunter Biden scandal is “the story of a father's love”



pic.twitter.com/YCWo5cReIm — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) June 26, 2023

Ana Navarro is an incredibly stupid woman, but unless she recently suffered some kind of psychotic break (which is certainly possible), she's not so stupid as to actually believe that the scandal is about "a father's love."

We all know this. We know Ana, we know how she operates, and we know that it's all but impossible that she believes what she's saying. And, despite being an incredibly stupid woman, she at least knows that we know. So it's simultaneously baffling and hilarious that she's chosen to just totally lean into the insane narrative that Joe Biden's just trying to be a loving dad to his troubled son — who is an admitted longtime drug addict who has enjoyed cocaine on a number of occasions — when this White House is currently trying to bury the disturbing news that cocaine was found on White House property:

Like many, my family’s been hit by drug-addiction. So many sleepless nights fearing a call saying your loved one is jailed or dead.@JoeBiden like any dad, keeps his son as close as he can and shows support. Attack him as POTUS, but not for being an unconditionally loving dad. — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) July 7, 2023

Huh.

Oddly timed tweet. Do you know something abbot this latest investigation that the secret service doesn't? https://t.co/v3NL9OV6zc — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 7, 2023

It's entirely possible that Joe Biden loves Hunter unconditionally. But as someone whose "family's been hit by drug addiction," Ana Navarro should know better than most that enabling an addict is not an act of love. In fact, the most loving thing you can do for an addict is to try to make them realize that they're hurting you, try to get them help, and, if they refuse, cut them out until they do the loving thing and accept help for the sake of themselves and their loved ones. Even if the cocaine doesn't belong to Hunter — and that's a big if — Joe Biden has been enabling his son for years and is now trying to shield him from accountability not just for drugs, but for all Hunter's corrupt baggage, and even resorting to involving the DOJ to keep his son out of prison, which is where Ana Navarro and any of us would be if we'd done a fraction of what Hunter has done.

In short, we can not only attack Joe Biden as POTUS, but we can attack him for being a rotten, enabling, pathetic excuse for a "loving" father and an all-around terrible person. And that's exactly what we're gonna do.

Hunter Biden lives and sleeps at the White House. We'll attack for that however we see fit, ma'am. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 7, 2023

I have it on good authority that he's a VERY conditionally loving granddad, though. — Eric H. (@ericinva) July 7, 2023

There's more evidence that he keeps Hunter close to protect himself and his own corruption, than evidence that he's a great dad full of unconditional love. https://t.co/C1FY4buBD0 — Boo (@IzaBooboo) July 7, 2023

And as far as Ana Navarro is concerned, there's ample evidence that she's nothing more than a willing partisan puppet and mental gymnast who will contort herself into the most painful of knots in order to justify the corruption and immorality of corrupt and immoral Democrats.

I certainly don’t like whataboutism, but the reality is that if the circumstances were exactly the same besides for this being the son of a Republican president, I don’t think you’d have such kind words to say about the situation. — The Giraffe 🦒 (@TheGiraffePod) July 7, 2023

Oh, she most definitely wouldn't.

If this was Trumps kid you’d be demanding he go to jail. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 7, 2023

She'd be demanding that the entire Trump family be thrown into prison for 25 years to life. Because whatever code of morality Ana Navarro ever had has been thoroughly warped by partisan politics. She isn't just a hypocrite, but she revels in hypocrisy.

His cocaine possession voids his sweetheart deal



And naturally he gets a pass as poor people sit in prison for the same



Don’t ever ever pretend you care about criminal justice reform @jayaltons — VK (@vjeannek) July 7, 2023

If Ana Navarro needs to stop pretending that she cares about justice or morals or love and just admit that she, like far too many drug addicts, may be too far gone to save.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!