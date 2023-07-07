CNN exploits Kentucky couple's aborted baby in sick attempt 'to make pro-lifers look like the bad guys'

Just yesterday, we told you about CNN's bizarre and disturbing write-up about a study that showed that Texas' pre-Dobbs anti-abortion law may have led to more babies being born in 2022 than had been expected.

A strict abortion law that took effect in Texas in 2021 may have led to nearly 10,000 more births than expected in the last nine months of 2022, according to research published in the journal JAMA. https://t.co/7mIbOXflfc — CNN (@CNN) July 6, 2023

We couldn't help but get the unsettling feeling that CNN was actually disappointed and upset about the possibility that there were 10,000 more babies born alive in Texas than they felt there should have been. Almost like CNN is a big advocate for abortion and takes a very negative view of pro-lifers and the pro-life cause.

Let's just say this doesn't really do anything to help us shake that feeling:

It should be pretty obvious that that headline, and that video still featuring a stuffed elephant that the baby in question never had a chance to hold, is intended to fuel the pro-abort outrage fire. "We warned you guys that after Dobbs, red states would start passing anti-abortion laws and stories like this one would become commonplace! We told you so!"

The thing is that CNN is far more concerned about making emotional appeals to pro-abortion advocates and activists than they are in being honest with readers about what actually happened. Assuming readers bothered reading past the gut-wrenching headline — and we all know that that's a huge assumption to make — they eventually would've come to this part of CNN's article:

Since Kentucky Medicaid wouldn’t cover the procedure, the Maberrys sought help from organizations that support abortion and from family and friends, but they still couldn’t raise enough for an induction. A clinic in Chicago agreed to do a surgical procedure called a dilation and evacuation for free, and organizations that support abortion rights paid for their travel expenses, Heather said. She said the procedure was “a nightmare” and “the worst pain ever” – much more painful than giving birth to her daughters. The Maberrys said the clinic wouldn’t give them Willow’s remains, which they wanted to cremate. Her medical records from there state that “major fetal parts and placental tissue were identified and the specimen was prepared for disposal.” The clinic, Family Planning Associates Medical Group of Chicago, declined to comment. With no remains, with no memories of holding Willow, the family has a baby blanket and some clothing they’d bought for her, a stuffed elephant with a recording inside of her heartbeat and prints of her feet taken at the clinic. “I wanted to be induced so that we could hold her, so we could see her, so we’d have one memory,” Heather said. “I would have been able to spend just a little bit of time with her.” “We’re grieving pictures. We’re grieving footprints,” Heather said. “We’ll never know what she looks like. We’ll never know what it was like to hold her.”

Well, yeah. You'll never know what it's like to hold her because you had her dismembered in an abortion.

We can't even begin to imagine the mental and emotional and physical agony that comes with knowing that your unborn child will be born with a fatal condition like anancephaly. And we're not going to pretend that any decision about what to do would be easy. But when you choose to abort your unborn child, you do so knowing that you will never have a chance to hold her in your arms. CNN knows this, too, and yet they're perfectly content to exploit this situation in order to make pro-life legislation and pro-lifers look cold and heartless and straight-up evil.

The framing of this CNN story is insane. They wanted an abortion because of a birth defect. Kentucky Medicaid wouldn’t pay for premature delivery to induce death so they traveled out of state for a D&E abortion. The reason they couldn’t hold the baby was because she was in pieces pic.twitter.com/ZKtYxskMOD — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) July 7, 2023

Good God — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 7, 2023

Their daughter was over 20 weeks. They wanted to induce labor so they could hold their baby while she slowly suffocated in their arms. Since the couldn’t afford an induction, they found an abortion clinic in Chicago who offered to do a dismemberment abortion for free. — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) July 7, 2023

Dismembered babies are a hot commodity.

Not just that — we know that the remains of dismembered babies, who are not cremated, are sold. https://t.co/DketBPvUqM — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) July 7, 2023

Funny that CNN didn't feel like they needed to mention that.

After the procedure, which the woman described as “a nightmare,” the abortionist refused to turn over the daughter’s remains to the parents. We all know how lucrative the sale of late-term baby parts are.



And this story is meant to make pro-lifers look like the bad guys? — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) July 7, 2023

This story doesn't make pro-lifers look like the bad guys, but it certainly makes CNN look even more disgraceful than they already did.

