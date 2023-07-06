David Leavitt DEMANDS Elon Musk 'fix it' after he's called the c-word and...
If we didn't know any better, we'd swear that CNN's upset more babies were born alive in Texas last year

Sarah D  |  10:25 AM on July 06, 2023

So it would seem that Texas rounded out 2022 with more babies than were born there in 2021. That's good, right? Well, it definitely doesn't sound like CNN feels like celebrating:

10,000 more babies born alive instead of killed in utero? Oh, the humanity!

More from CNN:

“Texas is really unique in that it is one of the states that had one of the higher abortion rates – and, because of the population size, a relatively large number of abortions,” said Suzanne Bell, an assistant professor at Johns Hopkins University and co-author of the research. “At first blush, seeing the number was higher than I might have anticipated or hoped it might be.”

But the 3% increase is relatively in line with what other research predicted might happen, she said.

“There were still a lot of people who were going further afield for abortion care or who were self-managing their abortion,” said Bell, who studies patterns of contraceptive use and abortion. “But our results suggest that not everyone was able to overcome those barriers, and many were forced an unwanted or unsafe pregnancy to term.”

...

Earlier research found that the number of Texas residents who traveled out of state for an abortion spiked after the state’s Senate bill took effect, but that may not be an option for as many people under Dobbs, as many neighboring states – more than a dozen states nationwide – have also enacted abortion bans.

“Now, those people are traveling much more, and those trips are getting longer, and there’s definitely a possibility that births in Texas or another state with restrictions could be larger in a post-Dobbs time,” Bell said.

And that disappoints and worries you, CNN, doesn't it?

Of all the concerning statistics out there that CNN could be highlighting, the one they go with is the increase in Texas' baby population. Which shouldn't even be concerning; it should be celebrated, particular with the overall decline in birth rates domestically and globally.

It's really not. Looks like CNN and pro-aborts are the ones who got owned. And you know what? We're good with that.

They'll just have to get over it. And if they don't? Well, frankly, dears, we don't give a damn.

***

