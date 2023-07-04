Calif. Reparations Task Force: Justice is letting black folks skip out on child support and pee in street

Happy Independence Day, everybody! Let's take a minute to remember why this day means so much.
When our Founding Fathers declared independence from England, they were sending a message: "We're not gonna put up with your crap anymore, and we want out."
So, how fitting it is that today, there's a pair of stories out that makes us want to say to California, once and for all, "We're not gonna put up with your crap anymore, and we want you out."
California Reparations Task Force calls for eliminating child support debt for Black residents https://t.co/zqK1ZPGkCn— Fox News (@FoxNews) July 4, 2023
California reparations task force calls to ban police from enforcing public urination laws https://t.co/NGzR8VvpjO— Fox News (@FoxNews) July 4, 2023
OK, so we don't really want California out. Well, maybe we kinda do, but there are still some sane people there who haven't done anything wrong. We definitely don't want to put up with this crap, though.
More on the child support debt bit:
The California Reparations Task Force is asking the Democrat-controlled state legislature to eliminate interest on past-due child support, as well as any back child support debt for Black residents of the state.
In its final report released last week, the group claimed "discriminatory" laws "have torn African American families apart," and that one effect of that is the "harms" caused by "the disproportionate amount of African Americans who are burdened with child support debt."
...
It also claimed the 10% interest the state charges on back child support "hinders" their ability to finance further education, attend job training, find employment and maintain housing because of the legal consequences of not paying such debt.
Recommended
And regarding the Task Force's demand that police stop enforcing laws against "low-level, nonviolent offenses" like peeing all over the sidewalk:
The call to end police enforcement of laws, including those that prohibit public urination, is among the official policy recommendations listed in the final report, which contains 40 chapters and runs well over 1,000 pages.
"A signification [sic] proportion of law enforcement contact with the public relates to low-level, non-violent offenses. Thus, for example, law enforcement is frequently tasked with enforcing public disorder offenses, such as illegal camping, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, minor trespass, and public urination. Although the subjects of these contacts are often experiencing homelessness, a mental health crisis, or both, the responding officers typically possess neither training nor expertise in working with these vulnerable populations," the report charges.
"This disconnect often results in the use of excessive and sometimes fatal force that falls disproportionately on Black individuals. Given the devastating impacts of this kind of over-policing, the Task Force recommends that the Legislature prohibit law enforcement from criminally enforcing public disorder infractions and other low-level crimes," the report continues.
"Instead, a public health and safety institution, without criminal arrest or prosecution powers, would enforce prohibitions such as sleeping on the sidewalk, fare evasion, and similar transit-related or other public disorder violations that criminalize poverty. People arrested or criminally prosecuted for these administrative violations should be granted a private right of action to sue for damages or should automatically receive a damages payout."
So, not only should public urination and fare jumping not be treated as crimes, but people who get arrested for public urination or fare jumping should get paid.
This is frickin' amazing, you guys.
I just pinched myself--still not sure if I'm awake or not ... or if I've moved on to another life. 🤔— Rhonda LE; INFJ-T; thinspo; No DMs (@rhondaleeindc) July 4, 2023
No, these are actual, real things that are happening in California right now. You're not dead, though you might wish you were just so you could get away from all this.
— Fiat Food (@FiatFood) July 4, 2023
California Reparations Task Force is passing around some big fat doobies at these meetings pic.twitter.com/nKuzsHVAwY— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) July 4, 2023
Maybe that's it. Or maybe they're on something a lot stronger. You'd have to be on some kind of hard drug to come up with stuff like this, right? Right???
Huh? I don’t understand how public urination is a civil rights issue.— Sam Hundley (@SamuelAHundley) July 4, 2023
So,since there was slavery 160 years ago, part of the reparations should include the right to piss on the streets ? 🙄— Al Adams (@kvballcoach) July 4, 2023
Because public urination and black folks are historically connected?— Independentthinker (@Ushjeri) July 4, 2023
These race chasers are always the worst kind of racists.
If that isn't racist I don't know what is.— Michele Thomas (@MeCheleT2) July 4, 2023
No, it's definitely racist. We're talking the soft bigotry of low expectations turned all the way up, and then some.
Oh good Lord. Just keeps getting worse and worse.— Dar Poplawski (@DarPop) July 4, 2023
It's high time America begins reversing its past digressions - let's start with returning California to Mexico.— Moderate Ha Ha's (@ModerateHaHas) July 4, 2023
That might be the most reasonable idea to come out of this whole Reparations Task Force thing. Can we form a task force to look into it?
San Francisco working toward opening a $50 million Office of Reparations
Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member