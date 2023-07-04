Calif. Reparations Task Force: Justice is letting black folks skip out on child support and pee in street

Happy Independence Day, everybody! Let's take a minute to remember why this day means so much.

When our Founding Fathers declared independence from England, they were sending a message: "We're not gonna put up with your crap anymore, and we want out."

So, how fitting it is that today, there's a pair of stories out that makes us want to say to California, once and for all, "We're not gonna put up with your crap anymore, and we want you out."

California Reparations Task Force calls for eliminating child support debt for Black residents https://t.co/zqK1ZPGkCn — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 4, 2023

California reparations task force calls to ban police from enforcing public urination laws https://t.co/NGzR8VvpjO — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 4, 2023

OK, so we don't really want California out. Well, maybe we kinda do, but there are still some sane people there who haven't done anything wrong. We definitely don't want to put up with this crap, though.

More on the child support debt bit:

The California Reparations Task Force is asking the Democrat-controlled state legislature to eliminate interest on past-due child support, as well as any back child support debt for Black residents of the state. In its final report released last week, the group claimed "discriminatory" laws "have torn African American families apart," and that one effect of that is the "harms" caused by "the disproportionate amount of African Americans who are burdened with child support debt." ... It also claimed the 10% interest the state charges on back child support "hinders" their ability to finance further education, attend job training, find employment and maintain housing because of the legal consequences of not paying such debt.

And regarding the Task Force's demand that police stop enforcing laws against "low-level, nonviolent offenses" like peeing all over the sidewalk:

So, not only should public urination and fare jumping not be treated as crimes, but people who get arrested for public urination or fare jumping should get paid.

This is frickin' amazing, you guys.

No, these are actual, real things that are happening in California right now. You're not dead, though you might wish you were just so you could get away from all this.

Maybe that's it. Or maybe they're on something a lot stronger. You'd have to be on some kind of hard drug to come up with stuff like this, right? Right???

No, it's definitely racist. We're talking the soft bigotry of low expectations turned all the way up, and then some.

That might be the most reasonable idea to come out of this whole Reparations Task Force thing. Can we form a task force to look into it?

