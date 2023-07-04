Plot THICKENS on cocaine found at the White House with DAMNING connection to...
AP celebrates Independence Day with a piece on how the word 'patriot' has...
Caitlyn Jenner tries deleting old tweet shaming Trump for not doing enough to...
Barack and Michelle 'all this over a damn flag' Obama wishing everyone a...
Just for fun: Independence Day memes from across the fruited plains
POPCORN NEEDED: Complaint filed with Department of Education challenging Harvard's legacy...
Black high school debater absolutely torches the National Speech and Debate Association
Billy Baldwin reminded that Floridians are safer under new gun law than on...
WATCH: The National Speech and Debate Association has (sigh) gone woke, now tolerates...
Bethany Mandel calls out modest dressmaker 'Sondeflor' for recent ad campaign
Asexual woman marches for equal rights and protection for fellow asexuals
MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan says the party that claims to care about kids wants...
Powerful movie 'Sound of Freedom' opens tomorrow to early conservative acclaim
Nina Turner: Conservatives will celebrate 'freedom' after taking away everyone's rights

Calif. Reparations Task Force: Justice is letting black folks skip out on child support and pee in street

Sarah D  |  10:46 AM on July 04, 2023

Happy Independence Day, everybody! Let's take a minute to remember why this day means so much.

When our Founding Fathers declared independence from England, they were sending a message: "We're not gonna put up with your crap anymore, and we want out."

So, how fitting it is that today, there's a pair of stories out that makes us want to say to California, once and for all, "We're not gonna put up with your crap anymore, and we want you out."

OK, so we don't really want California out. Well, maybe we kinda do, but there are still some sane people there who haven't done anything wrong. We definitely don't want to put up with this crap, though.

More on the child support debt bit:

The California Reparations Task Force is asking the Democrat-controlled state legislature to eliminate interest on past-due child support, as well as any back child support debt for Black residents of the state.

In its final report released last week, the group claimed "discriminatory" laws "have torn African American families apart," and that one effect of that is the "harms" caused by "the disproportionate amount of African Americans who are burdened with child support debt." 

...

It also claimed the 10% interest the state charges on back child support "hinders" their ability to finance further education, attend job training, find employment and maintain housing because of the legal consequences of not paying such debt.

Recommended

Plot THICKENS on cocaine found at the White House with DAMNING connection to Hunter Biden (thread)
Sam J.

And regarding the Task Force's demand that police stop enforcing laws against "low-level, nonviolent offenses" like peeing all over the sidewalk:

The call to end police enforcement of laws, including those that prohibit public urination, is among the official policy recommendations listed in the final report, which contains 40 chapters and runs well over 1,000 pages. 

"A signification [sic] proportion of law enforcement contact with the public relates to low-level, non-violent offenses. Thus, for example, law enforcement is frequently tasked with enforcing public disorder offenses, such as illegal camping, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, minor trespass, and public urination. Although the subjects of these contacts are often experiencing homelessness, a mental health crisis, or both, the responding officers typically possess neither training nor expertise in working with these vulnerable populations," the report charges. 

...

"This disconnect often results in the use of excessive and sometimes fatal force that falls disproportionately on Black individuals. Given the devastating impacts of this kind of over-policing, the Task Force recommends that the Legislature prohibit law enforcement from criminally enforcing public disorder infractions and other low-level crimes," the report continues. 

"Instead, a public health and safety institution, without criminal arrest or prosecution powers, would enforce prohibitions such as sleeping on the sidewalk, fare evasion, and similar transit-related or other public disorder violations that criminalize poverty. People arrested or criminally prosecuted for these administrative violations should be granted a private right of action to sue for damages or should automatically receive a damages payout."

So, not only should public urination and fare jumping not be treated as crimes, but people who get arrested for public urination or fare jumping should get paid.

This is frickin' amazing, you guys.

No, these are actual, real things that are happening in California right now. You're not dead, though you might wish you were just so you could get away from all this.

Maybe that's it. Or maybe they're on something a lot stronger. You'd have to be on some kind of hard drug to come up with stuff like this, right? Right???

No, it's definitely racist. We're talking the soft bigotry of low expectations turned all the way up, and then some.

That might be the most reasonable idea to come out of this whole Reparations Task Force thing. Can we form a task force to look into it?

Related:

San Francisco working toward opening a $50 million Office of Reparations

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: AFRICAN AMERICAN BLACK BLACK PEOPLE CALIFORNIA CRIME CRIMINAL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Plot THICKENS on cocaine found at the White House with DAMNING connection to Hunter Biden (thread)
Sam J.
Just for fun: Independence Day memes from across the fruited plains
FuzzyChimp
Barack and Michelle 'all this over a damn flag' Obama wishing everyone a 'Happy 4th' BOMBS gloriously
Sam J.
Black high school debater absolutely torches the National Speech and Debate Association
Aaron Walker
Caitlyn Jenner tries deleting old tweet shaming Trump for not doing enough to protect 'trans kids'
Sam J.
POPCORN NEEDED: Complaint filed with Department of Education challenging Harvard's legacy admissions
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Plot THICKENS on cocaine found at the White House with DAMNING connection to Hunter Biden (thread) Sam J.