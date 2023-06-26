Adam Kinzinger enters 'desperation mode' after tweeting about neo-Nazis at Proud Boys event being feds

Something interesting happened over the weekend in Oregon City, Oregon. A group of Proud Boys was demonstrating on Saturday when all of a sudden, a group of black-clad people with their faces covered showed up, apparently looking to start something. The interlopers were reportedly members of a local neo-Nazi organization.

The Proud Boys, a right-wing group involved with the storming of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6th, 2021, protested a LGBTQ+ pride parade over the weekend in Oregon City. However, the rally went from peaceful to violent when a group of local neo-Nazis, known as Rose City Nationalists, decided to protest alongside the organization. “Get the f**k out of here,” one Proud Boy shouts as other members shove the masked White supremacists while screaming homophobic slurs and threats, according to footage posted on social media. A shoving match ensues between the groups, resulting in multiple Proud Boys punching the neo-Nazis and beating them with an American flag pole. As the Rose City Nationalists scatter in confusion, a Proud Boy member can be seen ripping off their masks while others shout, “Demask them! Demask!”

You can watch for yourselves below (language warning):

It was a day of fucking around...

...it was a day of finding out.@Johnnthelefty's Photo-Bomb-Nazis will NOT be allowed to mix into crowds & skew optics w/ their Hitler salutes in Southern Bloc.



It was not a request.

Trying to push your way in doesn't work.

Brovo-Zulu, PB's. 🫶 pic.twitter.com/3j9W0HM4jc — OMG_Like_Really (@OMG_Like_Really) June 25, 2023

What was The Lincoln Project doing in Oregon? (Sorry, we couldn't help ourselves.)

Anyway, that was really something, wasn't it? And as it turns out, that something might be more than meets the eye.

They are so obviously feds lmaooooo — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) June 25, 2023

"Those neo-Nazis were feds" might sound like the stuff of far-right conspiracy theories, except maybe this time, it's not a conspiracy theory. But don't take our word for it; take Adam Kinzinger's. Yeah, that Adam Kinzinger. Yesterday, he complained about all the people applauding the Proud Boys for assaulting ... federal officers?

These people (all blue checks) are celebrating a seemingly MAGA assault on federal officers. Now i don’t know what this really is, but take a gander at the comments of the “patriots” who “love” America 👇👇 https://t.co/vVqHpdo2WW — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) June 25, 2023

Who said anything about federal officers? If "these people" are under a false impression that the neo-Nazis were actually federal officers, Kinzinger didn't exactly do anything to convince them otherwise.

Federal officers you say? — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) June 26, 2023

Is Adam Kinzinger telling us that the men in black who crashed the Proud Boys' event were, like, the Men in Black?

Credit where it's due:



Yesterday, CNN's @AdamKinzinger broke a major story:



Masked people claiming to be with the crypto-fascist Patriot Front were attacked and unmasked in Boston by Proud Boys protesters.



Kinzinger reported the Patriot Front Nazis were federal officers. https://t.co/f90ODhM1yv — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 26, 2023

In an unsurprising yet still-revealing development, the former FBI Assistant Director who (needless to say) now works for NBC News, @FrankFigliuzzi1, promoted what @AdamKinzinger reported was a group of feds pretending to be MAGA racists (note it was in Portland, not Boston): pic.twitter.com/TSJOXF2T9J — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 26, 2023

Adam Kinzinger sure looks pretty silly right now, doesn't he? But don't worry — he can still look sillier:

Now Adam is desperate to take back the fact he admitted they plant Feds. Why Adam, does it prove we were right about J6?

😂😂 https://t.co/dLGTYhG92y — msnatalie (@realmsnatalie) June 25, 2023

OK, we're gonna leave J6 out of this because, well, it's J6, and what happened was wrong and can't be blamed solely on feds. But we can still talk about Kinzinger's response to that tweet:

These people actually believe this. Like for real… https://t.co/tLmDhCGyL4 — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) June 25, 2023

If they believe it, it's because Kinzinger himself entertained the idea that the feds were involved in the brawl in Oregon. Whether he meant to or not.

Also, it's pretty hilarious that Adam Kinzinger of all people is mocking others for believing in a supposed conspiracy theory when he made a name for himself as a Resistance warrior by believing in — or at least publicly claiming to believe in — insane and provably false conspiracy theories involving Donald Trump. So, conspiracy theorist, heal thyself. Please.

Overheard:



Fed 1: “hey Ron I’ve been pretty bored. What can we do to create chaos for literally no reason?”



Fed 2: well Derrick I’ve been thinking, perhaps we start a completely fake far right movement made completely of Feds! And riot!” — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) June 25, 2023

Fed 1: "well it would be fun, I love putting myself in harms way for no reason. And we all know that everyone will keep this secret!”



Fed 3: "hey guys, here's a picture of me from the war in front of a Patriot missile."

Fed 1 and 2 look at each other... — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) June 25, 2023

Fed 1: "that's it! The patriot front!!!

We will dress just like federal agents and nobody will know we are Feds!"



Fed 3: "hey guys, whatever you're planning IM IN. I just need to go to DC on Jan 6 for…



All three stop, smile and….. <SCENE> — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) June 25, 2023

Overheard:

Fed 1: "Hey, Mike, I've been pretty bored. What can we do to create chaos for literally no reason?"

Fed 2: "Well, Bill, we could make up a bunch of crap about Trump colluding with Russia and then dismiss any true stories that could make Democrats look bad as Russian disinformation."

Fed 3: "I'M IN. And Joe is, too."

All three stop, smile, and ..... <SCENE>

Except that conversation pretty accurately represents what actually happened. It's just a very simplified version, in which the names have been changed not to protect the guilty but simply because there are way more than just a few people involved. And there were still plenty more conversations where that one came from.

Are you still pushing those conspiracies? — ⚔️ 𝔟ⓞ𝐒т𝓞ｎ≋J⚔️™ (@BostonJ781) June 25, 2023

Well, last we checked, Adam is still pushing all the Resistance conspiracies he was pushing back when he was still angling for a CNN gig. So at least he's consistent.

Adam Kinzinger in desperation mode. Like a child who got caught doing something wrong and explain his way out of it with nonsense. https://t.co/wy9Rs0cvHb — Hermey (@OldGeezerDude) June 26, 2023

Honestly, as of right now, at least, we can't say either way whether the masked people were just Rose City Nationalists or some kind of plants (again, it's important not to forget what clowns like The Lincoln Project have resorted to in order to paint the Right as a collective of neo-Nazi thugs).

But one thing's definitely for sure: Adam Kinzinger is just really, really bad at this.

All joking aside, he's clearly one of the dumbest people to enter politics and media in years, but as long as it produces inadvertent admissions like this, I think it should be celebrated. Sometimes dumbness in establishment hacks is an important way that truth gets revealed. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 26, 2023

