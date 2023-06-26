Glenn Greenwald asks Twitter for 'reasons people dislike Kamala' and the replies are...
Adam Kinzinger enters 'desperation mode' after tweeting about neo-Nazis at Proud Boys event being feds

Sarah D  |  3:14 PM on June 26, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Something interesting happened over the weekend in Oregon City, Oregon. A group of Proud Boys was demonstrating on Saturday when all of a sudden, a group of black-clad people with their faces covered showed up, apparently looking to start something. The interlopers were reportedly members of a local neo-Nazi organization.

More from Mediaite:

The Proud Boys, a right-wing group involved with the storming of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6th, 2021, protested a LGBTQ+ pride parade over the weekend in Oregon City. However, the rally went from peaceful to violent when a group of local neo-Nazis, known as Rose City Nationalists, decided to protest alongside the organization.

“Get the f**k out of here,” one Proud Boy shouts as other members shove the masked White supremacists while screaming homophobic slurs and threats, according to footage posted on social media.

A shoving match ensues between the groups, resulting in multiple Proud Boys punching the neo-Nazis and beating them with an American flag pole. As the Rose City Nationalists scatter in confusion, a Proud Boy member can be seen ripping off their masks while others shout, “Demask them! Demask!”

You can watch for yourselves below (language warning):

What was The Lincoln Project doing in Oregon? (Sorry, we couldn't help ourselves.)

Anyway, that was really something, wasn't it? And as it turns out, that something might be more than meets the eye.

"Those neo-Nazis were feds" might sound like the stuff of far-right conspiracy theories, except maybe this time, it's not a conspiracy theory. But don't take our word for it; take Adam Kinzinger's. Yeah, that Adam Kinzinger. Yesterday, he complained about all the people applauding the Proud Boys for assaulting ... federal officers?

Who said anything about federal officers? If "these people" are under a false impression that the neo-Nazis were actually federal officers, Kinzinger didn't exactly do anything to convince them otherwise.

Is Adam Kinzinger telling us that the men in black who crashed the Proud Boys' event were, like, the Men in Black?

Adam Kinzinger sure looks pretty silly right now, doesn't he? But don't worry — he can still look sillier:

OK, we're gonna leave J6 out of this because, well, it's J6, and what happened was wrong and can't be blamed solely on feds. But we can still talk about Kinzinger's response to that tweet:

If they believe it, it's because Kinzinger himself entertained the idea that the feds were involved in the brawl in Oregon. Whether he meant to or not. 

Also, it's pretty hilarious that Adam Kinzinger of all people is mocking others for believing in a supposed conspiracy theory when he made a name for himself as a Resistance warrior by believing in — or at least publicly claiming to believe in — insane and provably false conspiracy theories involving Donald Trump. So, conspiracy theorist, heal thyself. Please.

Overheard:

Fed 1: "Hey, Mike, I've been pretty bored. What can we do to create chaos for literally no reason?"

Fed 2: "Well, Bill, we could make up a bunch of crap about Trump colluding with Russia and then dismiss any true stories that could make Democrats look bad as Russian disinformation."

Fed 3: "I'M IN. And Joe is, too."

All three stop, smile, and ..... <SCENE>

Except that conversation pretty accurately represents what actually happened. It's just a very simplified version, in which the names have been changed not to protect the guilty but simply because there are way more than just a few people involved. And there were still plenty more conversations where that one came from.

Well, last we checked, Adam is still pushing all the Resistance conspiracies he was pushing back when he was still angling for a CNN gig. So at least he's consistent.

Honestly, as of right now, at least, we can't say either way whether the masked people were just Rose City Nationalists or some kind of plants (again, it's important not to forget what clowns like The Lincoln Project have resorted to in order to paint the Right as a collective of neo-Nazi thugs).

But one thing's definitely for sure: Adam Kinzinger is just really, really bad at this.

***

Related:

Adam Kinzinger definitely isn't better than falsely accusing Nancy Mace of lying about Hillary Clinton

***

