Bud Light just told itself to hold its beer in Pride parade (so...
Pride parades prove EVERY SINGLE PARENT concerned about pervs and weirdos around their...
Byron York highlights a poll result about President Biden's 'mental and physical health'
Dr. Jordan Peterson DROPS uber-harpy Saira Rao for latest 'white people are bad'...
Shirtless RFK Jr. pic breaks Twitter and ... I have questions
Adam Schiff's big bad tough thread/spin on Russian 'coup' has NOT aged well...
You'll never GUESS who Hunter Biden tried framing when he was questioned about...
Riley Gaines makes mean 'girls' from USA Today and MMFA trashing her look...
Nikki Haley tweeting about how simple life USED to be triggers a WHOLE...
IRS whistleblower is naming NAMES from Hunter Biden bombshell and it just got...
Canadian media upset the NHL won't compel players to wear a Pride jersey
Twitter schools Elie Mystal on the reality of the I-95 'fix'
New York drag marchers chant, 'We're coming for your children'
Jonathan Turley asks who's lying: Merrick Garland or the whistleblowers

Adam Kinzinger seems to really (heart) fascism

Gordon Kushner  |  6:45 PM on June 25, 2023

Perennial attention lady of the night, Adam Kinzinger, is so thirsty for a hot take he actually literally and not even kiddingly attacks MAGA for getting rid of so-called 'Patriot Front' racists. In this galaxy-brained take, Patriot Front racists are, in fact, federal agents in an agent provocateur role, and attacking them is anti-American.

Hopefully, for Adam's sake, the garbage journos at CNN will want to hear more about this. 

The sane among us, not so much.

In fact, not at all.

We mean seriously. If they are the Feds, they are not the good guys here. 

And you look really stupid defending them. Right? Right?

Recommended

Pride parades prove EVERY SINGLE PARENT concerned about pervs and weirdos around their kids RIGHT (watch)
Sam J.

Let's leave the last word with the original poster (OP).

You know how sometimes there's a guy on your side who you wish would just shut up or go away? We think this is what the FBI is thinking of their 'ally' Adam right now.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Pride parades prove EVERY SINGLE PARENT concerned about pervs and weirdos around their kids RIGHT (watch)
Sam J.
Dr. Jordan Peterson DROPS uber-harpy Saira Rao for latest 'white people are bad' tweet and it's GLORIOUS
Sam J.
Bud Light just told itself to hold its beer in Pride parade (so much for that new ad campaign) *WATCH*
Sam J.
Riley Gaines makes mean 'girls' from USA Today and MMFA trashing her look STUPID with just one tweet
Sam J.
Byron York highlights a poll result about President Biden's 'mental and physical health'
Jacob B.
Adam Schiff's big bad tough thread/spin on Russian 'coup' has NOT aged well at all and LOL
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Pride parades prove EVERY SINGLE PARENT concerned about pervs and weirdos around their kids RIGHT (watch) Sam J.