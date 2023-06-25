Adam Kinzinger seems to really (heart) fascism

Perennial attention lady of the night, Adam Kinzinger, is so thirsty for a hot take he actually literally and not even kiddingly attacks MAGA for getting rid of so-called 'Patriot Front' racists. In this galaxy-brained take, Patriot Front racists are, in fact, federal agents in an agent provocateur role, and attacking them is anti-American.

Hopefully, for Adam's sake, the garbage journos at CNN will want to hear more about this.

These people (all blue checks) are celebrating a seemingly MAGA assault on federal officers. Now i don’t know what this really is, but take a gander at the comments of the “patriots” who “love” America 👇👇 https://t.co/vVqHpdo2WW — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) June 25, 2023

The sane among us, not so much.

In fact, not at all.

Wait, are you admitting they're undercover FEDS? pic.twitter.com/osb9ArXv5I — Sameer reTweet King Mohan (@sameerMohan2) June 25, 2023

I don’t think you were supposed to admit that they’re feds ☠️ — Tiffany ✨ (@tiffanyandsadie) June 25, 2023

Feds masquerading as Nazis. Thanks for admitting it. pic.twitter.com/7IbeYZRQdj — Redacted (@FederalistJC) June 25, 2023

We mean seriously. If they are the Feds, they are not the good guys here.

And you look really stupid defending them. Right? Right?

When you admit it’s Feds cosplaying as the people they’re having a tiff with pic.twitter.com/m3SJxEFD11 — Bad Comedy (@Galvajohn) June 25, 2023L

Let's leave the last word with the original poster (OP).

If Adam Kinzinger says they are feds, I’m going to believe him. — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) June 25, 2023

You know how sometimes there's a guy on your side who you wish would just shut up or go away? We think this is what the FBI is thinking of their 'ally' Adam right now.

***

