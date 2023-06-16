Stephen L. Miller checks in on CNN's Daniel Dale to see if he's...
APStyleBook defines TERF, suggests people NOT use the slur and trans-harpies lose their...
Sneaky Democrat BUSTED for viral tweet and blatant LIE about living paycheck-to-paycheck u...
Tom Elliott's 'rules are for the lab rats' Covid cut is 4 minutes...
Twitter reacts to realtor helping gay Texans move through "rainbow underground railroad"
James Comey's 'fundamental importance of truth' lecture is fundamentally shameless
Clearly Joe Biden didn't mean that thing he said about having zero tolerance...
Psychiatrist Debunks Gender Ideology Lies
Creepy Uncle Joe DRAGGED for skeezy Eva Longoria comments and OMG watch those...
Brutal thread uses Columbia prof whining about paying school loans to DROP elitist,...
Tucker Carlson's latest zings triggering over Fox News' 'wannabe dictator' Biden chyron
Hot take: Hatred of bicyclists comes from the same place as racism and...
Matt Walsh details Fox News' plans for Pride Month celebration
Novelist wants truckers in cowboy hats to just admit they're white supremacists

Righteously indignant thread lays into Joe Biden's WH (and MSM) for celebrating flamin' hot lies

Sarah D  |  11:27 AM on June 16, 2023

Earlier, we told you about President Joe Biden giving actress/director and Democratic activist Eva Longoria a very Biden welcome at a special White House screening of her new film "Flamin' Hot."

Gross.

Apparently Eva Longoria is willing to put up with quite a lot if it means the White House hosts a screening for her crappy movie. Oh, yes, that's right. Her movie's crap. Like, maybe it's cute or feel-good or whatever — we haven't seen it — but it's hard to get excited about a "based on a true story" movie that isn't even kind of based on a true story.  "Flamin' Hot" is built upon a flamin' lie. 

Logan Dobson, political and public affairs operative at Targeted Victory, put together a thread about how the movie is a lie and the hero of the movie is a lie and the media know everything is a lie and are apparently just fine with the Biden White House promoting lies and it's all being done at the expense of the one person who actually did the thing that the movie is about.

Recommended

Sneaky Democrat BUSTED for viral tweet and blatant LIE about living paycheck-to-paycheck under GOP
Sam J.

Nonsense, Logan. You'd only be losing your mind if you were getting fired up about something that doesn't matter. But, while a movie may seem insignificant on the surface, on a deeper level, "Flamin' Hot" and the White House loving all over Eva Longoria for it is worth being pissed off about.

You know, if you really think about it, it's actually quite fitting that the Joe Biden White House would help promote a movie based on lies and be allowed to get away with it. Joe Biden lies all the time and with precious few exceptions gets a total pass from the MSM.

We are, too, in all honesty.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: EVA LONGORIA JOE BIDEN LIE LIES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sneaky Democrat BUSTED for viral tweet and blatant LIE about living paycheck-to-paycheck under GOP
Sam J.
APStyleBook defines TERF, suggests people NOT use the slur and trans-harpies lose their MINDS
Sam J.
Stephen L. Miller checks in on CNN's Daniel Dale to see if he's still up to 'fact checking the president'
Sarah D
Brutal thread uses Columbia prof whining about paying school loans to DROP elitist, white Lefty women
Sam J.
Tom Elliott's 'rules are for the lab rats' Covid cut is 4 minutes of sheer hypocrisy
Doug P.
Clearly Joe Biden didn't mean that thing he said about having zero tolerance for disrespectful staffers
Sarah D

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Sneaky Democrat BUSTED for viral tweet and blatant LIE about living paycheck-to-paycheck under GOP Sam J.