Righteously indignant thread lays into Joe Biden's WH (and MSM) for celebrating flamin' hot lies

Earlier, we told you about President Joe Biden giving actress/director and Democratic activist Eva Longoria a very Biden welcome at a special White House screening of her new film "Flamin' Hot."

Joe Biden gropes Eva Longoria. pic.twitter.com/QQF3xQiscR — resistthedonkey (@resistthedonkey) June 16, 2023

Gross.

Richard Montañez disrupted food industry in 1990s by channeling his Mexican American heritage "to help turn Flamin’ Hot Cheetos into a multibillon dollar brand and a cultural phenomenon,” Eva Longoria, director of “Flamin’ Hot,” says at White House. She praised Biden. pic.twitter.com/tkHbfF6TWb — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 16, 2023

Apparently Eva Longoria is willing to put up with quite a lot if it means the White House hosts a screening for her crappy movie. Oh, yes, that's right. Her movie's crap. Like, maybe it's cute or feel-good or whatever — we haven't seen it — but it's hard to get excited about a "based on a true story" movie that isn't even kind of based on a true story. "Flamin' Hot" is built upon a flamin' lie.

Logan Dobson, political and public affairs operative at Targeted Victory, put together a thread about how the movie is a lie and the hero of the movie is a lie and the media know everything is a lie and are apparently just fine with the Biden White House promoting lies and it's all being done at the expense of the one person who actually did the thing that the movie is about.

He did not, in fact. He made the story up, as many sources who were there told the @latimes *on the record.* https://t.co/rMM7dPMnhz



Deeply weird that the White House is embracing this movie which is based on a lie. https://t.co/vbdEREV628 — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) June 16, 2023

I mean yes who cares about Cheetos in particular but the White House held a massive promotional screening for a movie based on a complete reported lie and the press corps is like, well, Eva Longoria was there, so — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) June 16, 2023

‘Biden Allows Major Donor To Use White House To Promote Movie Based On Lies’ would be a true headline! — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) June 16, 2023

losing my mind over the Cheetos movie — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) June 16, 2023

Nonsense, Logan. You'd only be losing your mind if you were getting fired up about something that doesn't matter. But, while a movie may seem insignificant on the surface, on a deeper level, "Flamin' Hot" and the White House loving all over Eva Longoria for it is worth being pissed off about.

why is the New York Times tying itself into knots to try not to say that the Cheeto movie is a lie



“(Kind of) True” —> “sort-of-true” —> “evidence isn’t on his side” —> “almost certainly a fact that [he] did not invent Flamin Hit Cheetos”



This is all in one publication!! pic.twitter.com/mvTT7lwhWP — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) June 16, 2023

the ironic thing for an administration that claims to support women is that the person who actually probably should be credited for inventing flamin hot Cheetos is a woman whose story is being entirely erased by a fabulist, with White House endorsement https://t.co/rMM7dPMnhz pic.twitter.com/QnAAtfcVKF — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) June 16, 2023

You know, if you really think about it, it's actually quite fitting that the Joe Biden White House would help promote a movie based on lies and be allowed to get away with it. Joe Biden lies all the time and with precious few exceptions gets a total pass from the MSM.

Kind of surprised Biden didn't take credit himself. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) June 16, 2023

We are, too, in all honesty.

