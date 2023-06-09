Earlier today, to celebrate Donald Trump being indicted for a second time — this time for allegedly mishandling classified documents — Hillary Clinton took the opportunity to gloat about how she had escaped facing any real consequences for also mishandling classified documents.

Hillary’s tweet was annoying and obnoxious and, quite frankly, just a bad idea. But that should not and cannot distract from the mess of trouble that Donald Trump currently finds himself in. Details of the indictment have just been released, and let’s just say Mr. Trump has got some major ‘splainin’ to do.

The Trump indictment says Trump stored boxes containing classified info in "a ballroom, a bathroom & a shower, an office space, his bedroom and a storage room." These were docs from the CIA, Pentagon, NSA, Geospatial Intelligence, National Reconnaissance Office, Energy and… — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 9, 2023

“Wouldn’t it be better if we just told them we don’t have anything here?” — Trump, according to one of his lawyers, discussing the FBI subpoena for classified documents pic.twitter.com/blYzWfuPl9 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 9, 2023

We’re sure it’s just a coincidence that two members of Trump’s legal team resigned this morning.

Breaking: Jim Trusty and John ROWLEY have RESIGNED from Trump’s team, saying in a joint statement they tendered their resignations this morning. Trusty was just on CNN last night defending Trump and detailing charges against him. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 9, 2023

They probably really want to be on the hook to defend Trump right now but something else just came up.

An incredible image — boxes of classified documents stacked next to a toilet in a gilded Mar-a-Lago bathroom pic.twitter.com/a31GRkuOtH — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) June 9, 2023

Trump allegedly directed aide Waltine Nauta, who is also charged, to move boxes of classified docs to hide them from the FBI, the Grand Jury, and his own attorney. Also allegedly suggested his attorney “hide or destroy “ the documents. So there’s our obstruction charge. pic.twitter.com/uBJ1q6XEPX — Dace Potas (@DacePotas) June 9, 2023

General description of the contents of the classified documents: pic.twitter.com/67QSindPOc — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 9, 2023

Yiiiiiikes.

WHAT TRUMP TOOK pic.twitter.com/6wjlpRvDlx — Sam Stein (@samstein) June 9, 2023

there were TWO disclosures of classified materials pic.twitter.com/hz9x3m3GOJ — Sam Stein (@samstein) June 9, 2023

Trump failed to turn over 140 documents with classified markings upon the first time he did turn documents over pic.twitter.com/BE0X7VPilT — Sam Stein (@samstein) June 9, 2023

Trump, for a period of time, stacked boxes from his time at the White House on a ballroom stage at Mar-a-Lago pic.twitter.com/uEO9WMrH2j — Sam Stein (@samstein) June 9, 2023

oh man. the boxes literally fell over and spilled out sensitive content pic.twitter.com/StQjdMrZ6F — Sam Stein (@samstein) June 9, 2023

hiding the moving of boxes of sensitive materials from his own lawyers pic.twitter.com/P3VMijPHlN — Sam Stein (@samstein) June 9, 2023

Trump had documents concerning U.S. nuclear capabilities and the nuclear capabilities of a foreign country pic.twitter.com/n4BR4DdiVe — Sam Stein (@samstein) June 9, 2023

probably the most enduring part of the indictment is Trump, showing sensitive military plans to an official with his super PAC and urging that person to "not get too close” because the docs, he knew, are sensitive. Look, but only from afar. — Sam Stein (@samstein) June 9, 2023

this is like straight out of a Veep sketch — Harvey Birdman Attorney at Law (@The_Bird_Lawyer) June 9, 2023

It really is. Except this isn’t funny at all.

The charges and prison time that Donald Trump is facing, per indictment https://t.co/IvQ6rU7G5T pic.twitter.com/26Xj4SzAjC — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 9, 2023

This looks pretty bad for Trump, you guys. Not gonna lie.

I'm not saying it's true, but some of this trump indictment stuff sounds pretty bad..

Says he was showing military plans to people. pic.twitter.com/9aa2v5YRTw — Frog Capital (@FrogNews) June 9, 2023

And if it’s as bad as it looks, Trump absolutely deserves to face the music.

Trying to think of how the defense of Trump works now. “Oh! So, you’re telling me you *wouldn’t* show your friends classified intelligence relating to U.S. military strikes on foreign targets? Okay, Mother Theresa.” — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) June 9, 2023

The allegations suggest not only gross impropriety but also jeopardization of our national security.

37 counts vs. Trump — 31 for willful retention of national defense info, one conspiracy to obstruct, one withholding a doc, one corruptly concealing a doc, one concealing a doc in a federal investigation, one scheme to conceal, & one for false statement.https://t.co/Qp4QE5oTVP — Jerry Dunleavy 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) June 9, 2023

They might actually have nailed Trump this time.

You’re not the pro-national defense party if you’re defending the careless handling of materials directly related to U.S. vulnerabilities and response capabilities, including showing off maps revealing operational details of a military operation to a guy at a party? — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) June 9, 2023

This is a direct threat to one of the core propositions of the GOP. It's an open wound that needs to be cauterized. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) June 9, 2023

If any of these allegations are true, there’s really no defending Donald Trump anymore. There’s simply no moral leg to stand on at that point to support him.

"It is an extremely damning indictment…This is not an indictment you can dismiss," Jonathan Turley says on Fox — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) June 9, 2023

That’s just the reality of the situation, inconvenient as it may be for Trump and his supporters.

The allegations in the indictment give ammunition to Trump's GOP opponents that he just lacks the self-control to beat Biden. He's beaten himself through a lack of self-control. Just amazing allegation that he lied to a grand jury and his lawyers all to keep docs for himself. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) June 9, 2023

What’s interesting, though, is that the liberals and journalists that are reveling in these revelations still need Trump to be the 2024 GOP nominee. If this indictment ultimately takes him down, they’ll likely have Ron DeSantis to contend with, and he’s poised to absolutely wipe the floor with Biden. They should’ve learned by now to be careful what they wish for.

