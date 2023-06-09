Earlier today, to celebrate Donald Trump being indicted for a second time — this time for allegedly mishandling classified documents — Hillary Clinton took the opportunity to gloat about how she had escaped facing any real consequences for also mishandling classified documents.

Hillary’s tweet was annoying and obnoxious and, quite frankly, just a bad idea. But that should not and cannot distract from the mess of trouble that Donald Trump currently finds himself in. Details of the indictment have just been released, and let’s just say Mr. Trump has got some major ‘splainin’ to do.

We’re sure it’s just a coincidence that two members of Trump’s legal team resigned this morning.

They probably really want to be on the hook to defend Trump right now but something else just came up.

Yiiiiiikes.

It really is. Except this isn’t funny at all.

This looks pretty bad for Trump, you guys. Not gonna lie.

And if it’s as bad as it looks, Trump absolutely deserves to face the music.

The allegations suggest not only gross impropriety but also jeopardization of our national security.

They might actually have nailed Trump this time.

If any of these allegations are true, there’s really no defending Donald Trump anymore. There’s simply no moral leg to stand on at that point to support him.

That’s just the reality of the situation, inconvenient as it may be for Trump and his supporters.

What’s interesting, though, is that the liberals and journalists that are reveling in these revelations still need Trump to be the 2024 GOP nominee. If this indictment ultimately takes him down, they’ll likely have Ron DeSantis to contend with, and he’s poised to absolutely wipe the floor with Biden. They should’ve learned by now to be careful what they wish for.

