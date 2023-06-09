Jim Jordan of the House Judiciary Committee is among Republicans calling out a two-tiered justice system that’s been created in America:

Merrick Garland’s DOJ: One standard of “justice” for Republicans, parents, and traditional Catholics. Another for Democrats. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) June 9, 2023

Additionally, Rep. Jordan has written a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland outlining new info about the FBI, the Trump raid and also the subsequent indictment:

The letter to Garland begins this way:

Dear Attorney General Garland: The Biden Department of Justice is reportedly about to indict a former president and President Biden’s chief rival in the upcoming presidential election.1 According to reports, the Department will indict President Donald Trump, despite declining to indict former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for her mishandling of classified information and failing to indict President Biden for his mishandling of classified information. The indictment creates, at the minimum, a serious appearance of a double standard and a miscarriage of justice—an impression that is only

strengthened by allegations that a Biden Justice Department lawyer “inappropriately sought to pressure” a Trump-affiliated lawyer with the prospect of a judgeship.2 Additional information recently obtained by the Committee about the Department’s execution of a search warrant on President Trump’s residence only reinforces our grave concerns that your reported actions are nothing more than a politically motivated prosecution. On June 7, 2023—days before the reported indictment of former President Trump—the Committee conducted a transcribed interview of Steven D’Antuono. Mr. D’Antuono served as the former Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office (WFO) and one of the most senior FBI officials in charge of effectuating the unprecedented raid of President Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago. During his testimony, Mr. D’Antuono expressed strong concerns with the Department’s pursuit of the raid and noted several unusual features in the Department’s handling of the case. Mr. D’Antuono, who had over two decades of FBI experience, noted his frustration that the FBI was going to be “left holding the bag again” with respect to the search of President Trump’s residence.3 During his transcribed interview, Mr. D’Antuono detailed how he disagreed with the Justice Department’s approach to the raid and described several abnormalities about the Department’s actions in pursuing its investigation of President Trump…

Read all the specifics here.

In other words:

Senior FBI agent: Our Trump raid violated 4 separate agency protocols https://t.co/NNh3inNy4b — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 9, 2023

Will this go anywhere? It’s OK at this point to be skeptical.

Good. Biden and Garland should be impeached. https://t.co/sxqrqTDeou — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) June 9, 2023

Welp I didn’t have Steven D’Antuono down as the voice of conscience in DOJ classified docs investigation and MAL raid… (Also really hope committee grilled him on Whitmer fednapping hoax) https://t.co/61Sf9MvYDj — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) June 9, 2023

I don’t understand those that don’t see or understand the level of corruption our government has become under this administration. You can still be a democrat but be against what the regime has done . How does anyone support this corruption? https://t.co/hfQhWxlPX6 — Debra Moore (@DebbieLynnMs2) June 9, 2023

Stay tuned.

