Donald Trump has been slapped with indictment number two, in this case for mishandling classified documents after he had left office. Naturally, the media aren’t even trying to contain their excitement.

But as thrilled as they are, they’ve still got nothing on the Grande Dame herself, Hillary Clinton, who has chosen to mark this very special occasion with a very special tweet:

Bringing this back in light of recent news: Get a limited-edition But Her Emails hat and support @onwardtogether groups working to strengthen our democracy.https://t.co/4TiUxjmRNY pic.twitter.com/uSofeNjBxy — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 9, 2023

It’s not enough that she’s still trying to get people to send her money; she’s got to remind everybody just how very special she is, too. So much more special than any of you.

They rub the fact that they are above the law in our face. https://t.co/hrdxyiToGD — Phil Labonte (@philthatremains) June 9, 2023

Hillary is also a scofflaw, and it's nice of her to remind us of that. https://t.co/CviRQhy5ha — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) June 9, 2023

Nothing to see here, she’s just bragging about getting away with the same thing Trump was just indicted for because there are two sets of rules https://t.co/2oVhDvkWYV — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) June 9, 2023

"110 e-mails in 52 chains contained classified information… Eight of those chains contained information that was Top Secret… 36 chains contained Secret information; and eight contained Confidential information" -FBI on Hillary's unsecured email server https://t.co/R7mKqLrHgk https://t.co/4cO1uatIfG — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) June 9, 2023

You smashed phones to prevent oversight, deleted subpoenaed emails, ran classified info through an unsecured server in your bathroom. You’re a menace. — Codpiece of Doom (@Citizen010101) June 9, 2023

A menace who continues to have a huge platform she can use to menace us.

It’s not hypocrisy it’s hierarchy At this point they just do an end zone dance to remind you https://t.co/KxiYuUN78F — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) June 9, 2023

There’s shameless, and then there’s Hillary-Clinton-shameless. Good Lord, this effing woman …

My God. You're not helping anyone or anything. Sit out a few plays, ffs. https://t.co/JtsOgrjvGV — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) June 9, 2023

She’s definitely helping herself. Though she’s at least helping to build the case against her for a future DOJ under a Republican president who’s actually willing to clean house (we can dream). Not the strategy we’d be taking if we were her, but Hillary gonna Hillary.

"Who's the person who would be least useful at this moment in convincing people that the DoJ isn't politicized?" Hillary: https://t.co/Cx8tJzsTFl — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) June 9, 2023

As always, she knows the exact wrong time to do the exact wrong thing.

This…. is not the move I'd be making if I were Hillary Clinton right now. Is she asking to be thrown in jail? I mean, I'm game. https://t.co/vUfXBf3l85 — Kaya Masters (@sisterinferior) June 9, 2023

We certainly wouldn’t stand in the way.

No one: Hillary Clinton: LEEEEEEEEROOYYYYYY JENKINNNSSSS https://t.co/XplzP0FvUM — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 9, 2023

Tone deaf to the last. https://t.co/STJCMBECb7 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 9, 2023

That’s our Hillary. Some things never change.

Hillary Clinton Chimes In To Remind America That She Also Mishandled Classified Information https://t.co/9roPEFRjTe — Isaac Schorr (@isaac_schorr) June 9, 2023

The best evidence the regime is corrupt is that a free Hillary Clinton is snarkily tweeting about how she wasn't even prosecuted for the same crime. — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) June 9, 2023

It’s certainly a bold strategy, isn’t it?

More from Guy Benson:

The most relevant and apt comparison here is not Biden’s conduct; it’s Hillary Clinton’s. As Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton set up a bootleg, totally impermissible private email server. She did so for personal and political convenience. She put reams of highly classified and sensitive national security-related material at severe risk. She almost certainly compromised secrets. Then she lied about it, provably and incessantly, after she got caught. And her team destroyed evidence. What she did was egregious. It was as bad, if not worse, than anything Trump is accused of, based on what we know thus far. She should have been charged with crimes, based on clear-cut violations, plus malice aforethought. That’s how I saw it then, as did many legal observers, and I said so. But she was famously not charged. She ended up paying an historic political price for her self-serving recklessness, negligence and mendacity, but she was spared a criminal prosecution. To charge Trump for similarly egregious behavior (again, let’s see the evidence) within the exact same realm doesn’t just suggest a double standard — it screams it. That may not matter vis-a-vis the law, based on the particular facts of this case, when considered in isolation. But politics and public perception aren’t formed in isolation. The context matters a lot. With roughly half the country already perceiving the Justice Department as a politically biased, and not without reason, the ‘two tiers’ argument is only strengthened, also not without reason. That is quite dangerous. Whether this counts as ‘inconsistent standards’ or ‘weaponization’ is parsing. The fact is that the previous Democratic DOJ declined to indict the leading Democratic presidential candidate despite an appalling fact pattern, and now the subsequent Democratic DOJ is indicting the leading Republican presidential candidate over an equivalently appalling fact pattern. Making this observation isn’t whataboutism. It’s aboutism. Especially in light of the current climate and the high stakes involved, this is enormously important. Some may not want to acknowledge it, but it’s the truth.

That was published almost an hour before Hillary Clinton’s tweet. In case you were wondering where her head was at.

If you're still wondering how Hillary Clinton lost to Donald Trump, here she is to sell merchandise bragging about how she was the beneficiary of a politicized DoJ. https://t.co/Cx8tJzsTFl — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) June 9, 2023

She did lose to Donald Trump, didn’t she? As irritated as we are with how awful she is, it’s important to remember that she is a loser and will ultimately always be a loser.

A reminder that a senile old man who campaigned from his basement did what Hillary Clinton couldn't and beat Trump. https://t.co/qPFvlg2BDX — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) June 9, 2023

We never tire of thinking about that.

Again, as bad as Trump was, still happy she never became President. She is awful to this very day. https://t.co/EjrL4jHQw8 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 9, 2023

America dodged one hell of a bullet.

It's funny how Donald Trump ruined your entire life and took from you the only thing you ever wanted You'll never be president. https://t.co/ne0a7883Ou — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 9, 2023

And thank goodness for that.

