President Joe Biden was at the Air Force Academy to speak at the graduation ceremony.

But none of the jets went flying quite like Biden did:

BREAKING: Biden takes a big fall on stage just now at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation pic.twitter.com/GxkMbpyoNo — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) June 1, 2023

That looked like a nasty fall. And in all seriousness, we hope he’s OK.

Also in all seriousness, we hope that someone in the media finally wakes up to the reality that the rest of us have been living in and recognizes that this man is neither mentally nor physically prepared for another presidential campaign, much less another presidential term.

This isn't funny, and I hope he's okay. It's also not acceptable that this keeps happening. 80-year-old men should not be president. https://t.co/e3Rz1GmYgy — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 1, 2023

At what point does a 2nd Biden term actually constitute abuse and exploitation 😬 https://t.co/BaaVsHS9Rl — Mr Virtue Signal (@MrVirtueSignal) June 1, 2023

This dude is not well, folks. https://t.co/3TVgKQCflG — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 1, 2023

To say the very least. We don’t expect Joe Biden’s family to give a damn about his health at this point (despite the fact that his own wife is a “doctor”), but good Lord, we’d like to think that somewhere out there is an MSM journalist or five who are not only genuinely concerned about this but also concerned enough to raise those concerns publicly.

When Trump walked cautiously down a slick ramp at a military graduation, it sparked tons of coverage about his health. Something tells me you won’t find similar coverage making the rounds among legacy media this time. https://t.co/YH16rtWmwp — Christian Julio Lasval (@christianlasval) June 1, 2023

Unfortunately, we get that same feeling. The MSM used up their concern on Donald Trump doing far less alarming things with his body. How can they go after Biden now?

Yeah, but at least he didn't make his way slowly down a ramp. https://t.co/iaMMZ8SwPw — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) June 1, 2023

I'm sure we will get days of media coverage and 25th amendment talk about this like we did when President Trump slowly walked down a ramp that one time. https://t.co/E6yBg8WpPP — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) June 1, 2023

Hey did you hear Ron DeSantis pronounces his name differently sometimes? https://t.co/TPDGgLh5xV — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 1, 2023

That’s right!

This m'fer out here turning his Secret Service detail into the Visiting Angels. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 1, 2023

That just about sums it up. Meanwhile, looks like this is how our media’s going to sum it up:

Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly https://t.co/lt1sZdAOQ4 pic.twitter.com/CeZ8XXFkzi — Reuters (@Reuters) June 1, 2023

“Recovers quickly.” Guys! He’s just like Wolverine!

Welp, Joe Biden just fell down. Say goodbye to reading anything important on this site for the next 72 hours. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) June 1, 2023

This is no big deal. Definitely not important that our 80-year-old president just fell really hard.

'BOMBSHELL: Man with Cameras On Him All the Time Falls and Gets Up' — Jordan Liles (@jordanliles) June 1, 2023

Thanks for putting it in perspective, Snopes reporter guy!

President Biden falls on stage. Per WH pool report, he got up moments later and continued the commencement https://t.co/bFJrgYxs5M — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) June 1, 2023

Did Jonathan watch the video? Yes, technically Biden got up … but he didn’t do it on his own. He couldn’t’ve gotten up on his own if he wanted to.

Was helped to his feet* — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) June 1, 2023

You know we can see the video, right? He didn’t get up. He was pulled up. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) June 1, 2023

Shorter media: Don’t believe your lying eyes; believing our lying mouths.

The video lies. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 1, 2023

Just wait for it.

Looking forward to the @tomselliott video compilation of the media making fun of Trump for walking slowly down a slippery ramp and the same media that are going to tell me that this fall is just fine as if Biden doesn't have a history of this now https://t.co/zLDhP59oD8 — DogDad72 (@BillsMafiaTPA) June 1, 2023

Think this can’t look any worse for Biden and our media? Think again:

And this used to be the standard the media used…a short while ago. What changed? Huh, @CNN?https://t.co/oTuhh0OLaK — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 1, 2023

FLASHBACK: CNN's Jim Acosta reveled in Joe Biden questioning President Trump's physical stamina in light of "Trump's slow descent down a ramp at a West Point commencement earlier this year." pic.twitter.com/RA6Rl904hQ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 1, 2023

Can we get a follow-up on that, CNN?

