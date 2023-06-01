While Axios’ Top. Men. are over there hitting Ron DeSantis over how he pronounces his own name, the Associated Press’ chief political reporter is over here asking Axios to hold his beer while he hits Ron DeSantis for refusing to take any questions from voters:

I just asked DeSantis why he hasn't taken any questions from voters so far: “People are coming up to me, talking to me. What are you talking about? Are you blind? Are you blind? People are coming up to me, talking to me whatever they want to talk to me about.” — Steve Peoples (@sppeoples) June 1, 2023

Got ‘im, Steve! Or did you?

You didn’t. Sorry.

In fact, Steve didn’t get him so much that it’s taking minimal effort from other peoples to expose Steve as the pathetic excuse for a reporter that he is.

Latest @RonDeSantis "Scandal": DeSantis is talking to a voter in New Hampshire. An AP activist from New York City interrupts the conversation demanding to know… why DeSantis isn't talking to voters. 🤡 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) June 1, 2023

You asked DeSantis why he isn't taking questions from voters while he was in the middle of taking questions from voters.https://t.co/jkceWYRAVQ — Max, Florida Expert (@MaxNordau) June 1, 2023

Here he is literally answering questions from voters yesterday. https://t.co/W5eKlQtlBt — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 1, 2023

At first I wondered if you are indeed blind or otherwise incapable of seeing what is in front of your face. But now I see you work for the @AP so it is a case of willful blindness. — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) June 1, 2023

You must be blind then — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 1, 2023

Learn to code, dude. You suck at this job. — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) June 1, 2023

You really do, Steve. Bless your heart.

Translation: “why aren’t you taking questions from me, the press as I continually mislead and lie to my readers?” https://t.co/EmeDiXAt85 — Fatima Al Asliken (@assliken) June 1, 2023

That’s basically what Peoples is saying, yes.

And you thought this tweet would make you look good and DeSantis bad? Oh ok sure. pic.twitter.com/FNp9VqNk4B — Adam Ξ/ξ Bohn (@BadtotheBohn) June 1, 2023

Think the tweet makes Peoples look bad? Wait until you see the video of his exchange with DeSantis:

WATCH: @RonDeSantis SHUTS DOWN fake news reporter: "Are you blind?" pic.twitter.com/ts4iV2H342 — Never Back Down (@NvrBackDown24) June 1, 2023

If we were Steve Peoples, we would’ve slunk off to a remote cave somewhere immediately after that. How embarrassing. For him, anyway.

It sure is. And Peoples is far from the only professional journalist to come off looking like a jackass over DeSantis putting one of theirs in his place:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis snapped at a reporter who asked him about taking questions from those present at his campaign event in New Hampshire. https://t.co/Kc36i0E3Wz — The Hill (@thehill) June 1, 2023

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis lashed out at a reporter — twice barking “Are you blind?” — when the reporter asked him why he wasn't taking questions from voters at the end of his first campaign event in New Hampshire.https://t.co/bZsJBkN4PY — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) June 1, 2023

“Lashed out.” Ron DeSantis didn’t even raise his voice at Peoples. These dweebs are really reaching, aren’t they?

Wow the reporter barely escaped with his life. https://t.co/PO4PvRn2m2 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 1, 2023

After declining to take audience questions after his first New Hampshire campaign event today, Ron DeSantis lashed out at a reporter for asking him about it while he was chatting with members of the crowd individually. Here’s the video, via @NBCNews —> pic.twitter.com/Z2WtLy0JNj — Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) June 1, 2023

Posting the video isn’t the flex they think it is. The media, on the other hand … well, they look worse than ever. Which is no small feat, we might add.

I am not sure how this makes him look bad. https://t.co/Tdi4aIaRQr — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) June 1, 2023

Yeah, that’s because it doesn’t.

He does not appreciate when media is rude to constituents and tries to talk over them. That’s not new. https://t.co/EWdb9K9Dhv — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) June 1, 2023

Not only is it not new, but it’s actually pretty reasonable. Especially when you consider what he kind of BS he has to put up with from the MSM on a daily basis.

This description refutes itself. "He didn't talk to members of the audience and got miffed when a reporter interrupted him talking to a member of the audience to ask about it." It's basically a description of media insanity. https://t.co/yttjMI2ipT — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 1, 2023

Heh.

Can’t wait for the hit pieces about DeSantis being ableist because he’s asking a reporter if he’s blind for not seeing what’s happening right in front of him. https://t.co/kx9tRor2eu — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) June 1, 2023

Don’t be even remotely surprised if that’s an upcoming MSM angle.

And don’t be even remotely surprise if Ron DeSantis handles it like a boss.

You've been schooled by America's favorite governor

Get used to it — Mike Gee (@TheGrumpyJew01) June 1, 2023

