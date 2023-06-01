While Axios’ Top. Men. are over there hitting Ron DeSantis over how he pronounces his own name, the Associated Press’ chief political reporter is over here asking Axios to hold his beer while he hits Ron DeSantis for refusing to take any questions from voters:

Got ‘im, Steve! Or did you?

You didn’t. Sorry.

In fact, Steve didn’t get him so much that it’s taking minimal effort from other peoples to expose Steve as the pathetic excuse for a reporter that he is.

Trending

You really do, Steve. Bless your heart.

That’s basically what Peoples is saying, yes.

Think the tweet makes Peoples look bad? Wait until you see the video of his exchange with DeSantis:

If we were Steve Peoples, we would’ve slunk off to a remote cave somewhere immediately after that. How embarrassing. For him, anyway.

It sure is. And Peoples is far from the only professional journalist to come off looking like a jackass over DeSantis putting one of theirs in his place:

“Lashed out.” Ron DeSantis didn’t even raise his voice at Peoples. These dweebs are really reaching, aren’t they?

Posting the video isn’t the flex they think it is. The media, on the other hand … well, they look worse than ever. Which is no small feat, we might add.

Yeah, that’s because it doesn’t.

Not only is it not new, but it’s actually pretty reasonable. Especially when you consider what he kind of BS he has to put up with from the MSM on a daily basis.

Heh.

Don’t be even remotely surprised if that’s an upcoming MSM angle.

And don’t be even remotely surprise if Ron DeSantis handles it like a boss.

***

Related:

AP chief political reporter gets ‘dead silence’ from Gov. Ron DeSantis at book signing

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: APAssociated PressblindJonathan Allennbc newsquestionsRon DeSantisSteve PeoplesThe Hillvoters