If you had the misfortune to miss this quality press release about Ron DeSantis from Donald Trump’s campaign yesterday, here it is:

Trump’s Truth was so good, it got its own press release, guys! And it apparently got Axios’ attention, because this morning they’ve got a whole article — an article! — on Ron DeSantis’ inconsistency with regard to pronouncing his own name. We’re talkin’ Pulitzer Prize material, folks:

Per “reporting.” Well, OK, we suppose that you can call it “reporting” if you want to. Personally it’s not the word we would use.

Axios clearly has their Top. Men. on this particular beat.

Weirdly, Axios’ article doesn’t actually name any of the GOP leaders and donors who are worried about whether DeSantis is ready for the scrutiny of a presidential race because of the way he pronounces his name. The only prominent “GOP” names in the article are Donald Trump’s and Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung’s.

Former President Trump has chided DeSantis over the different pronunciations.

  • “Ron DeSantis is a phony who can’t decide how to pronounce his name,” Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung told Axios. “If you can’t get your name right, how can you lead a country?”

OK, William Connell’s name is also mentioned. Connell is a professor and the Chair of Italian Studies at Seton Hall University, and a name like his certainly lends credibility to Axios’ “reporting.”

Can we get Bill de Blasio to weigh in on this, please? We can? Oh thank God:

Well, there you have it folks. Case closed. What else is there to say, really?

Take a bow, Axios. Congratulations on a job … done.

 

