If you had the misfortune to miss this quality press release about Ron DeSantis from Donald Trump’s campaign yesterday, here it is:

actual press release pic.twitter.com/I2NXWWwDwC — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) June 1, 2023

Trump’s Truth was so good, it got its own press release, guys! And it apparently got Axios’ attention, because this morning they’ve got a whole article — an article! — on Ron DeSantis’ inconsistency with regard to pronouncing his own name. We’re talkin’ Pulitzer Prize material, folks:

🐊 Some candidates struggle to nail their message. @RonDeSantis struggles to nail his NAME In videos and interviews in the past week, the governor has gone back and forth between Dee-Santis and Deh-Santis, per reporting by @axios @AlexThomp, @SophiaCai99 https://t.co/wRMT6ughJX — Mike Allen (@mikeallen) June 1, 2023

Per “reporting.” Well, OK, we suppose that you can call it “reporting” if you want to. Personally it’s not the word we would use.

New w/ @SophiaCai99:

DeSantis keeps pronouncing his name differently on the trail.

It’s Dee-Santis in his 2024 announcement video and an SC radio interview

It’s Deh-Santis in other interviews

His campaign declined to say how to pronounce his namehttps://t.co/XL8dTTWrdB — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) June 1, 2023

Here are two examples (both from day 1 of his 2024 campaign) pic.twitter.com/pEbc4GmB7Z — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) June 1, 2023

Axios clearly has their Top. Men. on this particular beat.

DeSantis' name quandary — for years an issue of confusion for his campaign teams — adds to questions by many GOP leaders and donors about whether the governor is ready for the scrutiny of a presidential race.

a campaign aide in 2018 said the candidate "prefers 'Dee-Santis.' — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) June 1, 2023

Weirdly, Axios’ article doesn’t actually name any of the GOP leaders and donors who are worried about whether DeSantis is ready for the scrutiny of a presidential race because of the way he pronounces his name. The only prominent “GOP” names in the article are Donald Trump’s and Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung’s.

Former President Trump has chided DeSantis over the different pronunciations.

“Ron DeSantis is a phony who can’t decide how to pronounce his name,” Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung told Axios. “If you can’t get your name right, how can you lead a country?”

OK, William Connell’s name is also mentioned. Connell is a professor and the Chair of Italian Studies at Seton Hall University, and a name like his certainly lends credibility to Axios’ “reporting.”

.@_naomipaige (turning around this great social video in record time) with more: pic.twitter.com/Xbpv5vWS5l — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) June 1, 2023

Can we get Bill de Blasio to weigh in on this, please? We can? Oh thank God:

In a phone call from Italy, where he happened to be traveling, fellow Italian-American poll Bill de Blasio said DeSantis' shifts were "just a really weird thing to change at the last minute."

One word he used was “quizzical” pic.twitter.com/TRZW7Io6s3 — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) June 1, 2023

Well, there you have it folks. Case closed. What else is there to say, really?

Meanwhile the legal team for the President's son admits he was high on crack when buying and carrying his gun — the same time he was negotiating away energy security for the US by cozying up to CCP's CEFC, netting millions for his family. But this is what the press runs. https://t.co/g5BaNtrWEU — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 1, 2023

This is garbage, guys. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) June 1, 2023

In case anyone was wondering if Axios is garbage or not. Yes. Yes it is. https://t.co/RgO6zsVK1a — RBe (@RBPundit) June 1, 2023

Carrying water for Trump’s juvenile press release. They NEED him to be Biden’s opponent. — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) June 1, 2023

I hope the Trump campaign is paying you well! — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 1, 2023

Take a bow, Axios. Congratulations on a job … done.

Remember, when pronouncing 𝘈𝘹𝘪𝘰𝘴, the emphasis goes on 𝘏𝘈𝘊𝘒. — pragmatometer (@pragmatometer) June 1, 2023

***

Related:

Axios says DeSantis is discouraging illegal immigration in Florida like that’s a bad thing

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!