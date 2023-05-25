So yesterday, Axios actually tweeted this out as an attack on Governor (and now presidential candidate) Ron DeSantis:

Some undocumented immigrants who came to Florida are now leaving because of a new law recently signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis that places restrictions on their livelihoods.https://t.co/qrAdDXIIiF — Axios (@axios) May 24, 2023

You probably know that ‘undocumented immigrants’ is the politically correct term for illegal immigrants but the amazing part is that they seem to believe driving out illegal immigrants is bad.

Do we have to tell you there was blowback?

Bummer. No, wait. The other thing. Good. — Cecelia (@Ceceliaism) May 24, 2023

That’s the point of the law? https://t.co/1A9dJYgGiG — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) May 24, 2023

I wish every state would adopt this new law. @GovDeSantis https://t.co/VRvmrsjRW2 — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) May 24, 2023

So what you're saying is… the law is working? Good. https://t.co/6Sv2J05MVi — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 24, 2023

Um… That's literally how the law is supposed to work. https://t.co/7ZwiNpVD3a — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 24, 2023

That is precisely what we elected him to do. And the bonus is that we don’t have to fly them anywhere. — Mayor of DeSantisville (@DeSantisville) May 24, 2023

An incredible win for DeSantis! pic.twitter.com/y7vjkO0XAF — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) May 24, 2023

Remember when they deported a factory full of illegal immigrants in a Mississippi factory and they were forced to *gasp* hire local black workers who were forced out of those jobs? https://t.co/PBfCYVEn4p — Matt 🛐 (@Chat_Man217) May 24, 2023

Oh noes! A woman here illegally can't practice law! THE HORROR! Like WTF, takes some real balls to think you gonna represent people in court when you cant even satisfy La Migra if they come 😆 https://t.co/NfnaZuP1lI pic.twitter.com/oZP7nFQYlj — Honest Hillman (@HonestHillman) May 24, 2023

Republicans realizing all along their governors and legislature could have been protecting their states, but weren't.

You mean… Laws can actually work sometimes??? 😲 https://t.co/odlPz9Lg4l pic.twitter.com/fNba9Xxwf4 — Zay🧔🏻‍♂️ (@Zaytroven) May 24, 2023

So your complaint is that the law is working? Ok. — Tanya Berlaga (@TBerlaga) May 24, 2023

Good. NYC has vacancies. — Tom Spencer (@trsmiami) May 24, 2023

One person even mocked the term ‘undocumented.’

Officer, my drivers license isn't expired, it's just "undocumented" https://t.co/76yH922dDp — Peter Daszak's Designer Virus (@ExposingBullsht) May 24, 2023

We are pretty sure that wouldn’t actually work.

