Tonight, we had the announcement that Ron DeSantis was running for President, announced live via Twitter Spaces. It had a lot of technical difficulties (as we reported) as apparently they broke the Internet harder than Kim Kardashian’s derriere. However, we had been through enough online premieres to expect that sort of thing. By our recollection it took roughly half an hour before they rebooted the ‘space’ and eventually got it to work, so DeSantis could make his announcement.

Still, it was interesting and we would recommend listening to the whole thing.

Besides the extremely solid pitch on DeSantis’ part, the Q&A got extremely law-nerdy in the best way possible.

Still, it shouldn’t come as any surprise that Trump was Tweeting sorry, posting on TruthSocial during the whole thing. (We refuse to call posting on TruthSocial, ‘Truthing’ if only because it’s silly to pretend no one will say anything on a social media platform but the truth.) Ian Miles Cheong captured some of the posts via his Twitter account:

We admit that the term ‘smurf account’ was new to us, but, long story short, he is saying Trump is probably on Twitter under a fake name—which is pretty credible. In any case, Mr. Cheong’s Tweet prompted this absolutely savage response from Elon Musk:

He’s not wrong. Look, we have gotten accounts on all the Twitter alternatives: Gab, Gettr, Parler, and TruthSocial, but so far none of them have scratched that itch (Parler comes closest, in our opinion). We think the difference is the community, both in terms of the circle of friends and follows, and the mix of many different kinds of people.

Except literally nothing is stopping him from coming on.

His phaser was set to ‘sarcasm.’

That is a credible theory, but realistically, if his campaign doesn’t get a lot more traction, we suspect he will return even sooner. For instance, Trump has a little over 5.2 million followers on TruthSocial. Meanwhile, Trump’s dead Twitter account has nearly 87 million followers. Now, it is true—just as Musk said—that if Trump says anything notable on TruthSocial that it gets shared on Twitter. But we doubt that it has the same reach Trump would have if he just Tweeted directly. How long can Trump go without tapping that resource?

Fyi, Trump posted over on TruthSocial the same satire of the DeSantis announcement shared by this account:

As comedy, it’s about average, in our book. The FBI stuff was moderately funny, and the fake Trump at the end was pretty good, although he really didn’t sound very strongly like the former President. Really, for our money, they should have recruited Shawn Farash. Here’s Farash imagining Trump’s first Tweet returning to Twitter:

That is a near-perfect (and pretty funny) imitation of Trump from a guy who genuinely likes the guy.

Finally, one person made an observation:

Heh. We’re pretty sure he won’t be back.

***

