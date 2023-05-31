Lost in all the other stupidity of yesterday was the White House press briefing, starring the one and only Karine Jean-Pierre. And with the debt ceiling debate still raging in Congress, Karine wanted to make sure that she took the opportunity to remind everyone that Joe Biden has always said from the very beginning that he’s ready and willing to come to the table with Republicans and iron this whole thing out like mature adults:

Karine Jean-Pierre: Biden "said from the beginning that he would negotiate with Republicans" pic.twitter.com/gWYZHDkIE4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 30, 2023

Well, that’s certainly one way to frame the White House’s position over the past several months … not what we’d personally go with, though. You know, because it’s complete BS.

Not Mostly False, Totally False https://t.co/CLzVoHiGBH — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) May 30, 2023

Like, we’re talking Flaming Pants territory. So according to Karine, all those times she said that Biden and the White House would not negotiate with Republicans … they never happened?

Karine Jean-Pierre spent months flatly denying Biden would negotiate with Republicanspic.twitter.com/aYEGCqp6tK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 30, 2023

Karine’s idiocy is pretty legendary at this point, but even an idiot can be a gaslighter. They’re just really, really, really bad at it.

Liar — Am1stintheATL (@am1stinthe) May 30, 2023

What a liar. — 🍊BarbBradley Juarez🍊 (@BarbBradleyJ) May 31, 2023

It’s almost impressive at this point. It’s like a daily personal challenge for her to see what she can get away with.

Shameless. — Mark Starrett 🇺🇸 (@MTStarrett) May 31, 2023

Shamelessness isn’t just a characteristic of the Biden administration; it’s an effing job requirement.

