At last Friday’s White House press briefing, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made the rather bold claim that the House “MAGA Republican” economic agenda would lead to more dead people, including kids, thanks in no small part to allowing for chemicals that can do things like poison lungs and “literally melt bones.”

This afternoon, she made another bold claim, once again about what House Republicans are allegedly doing:

Hey, Karine, what’s the weather like in the Upside-Down? No, really. We want to know.

Republicans want to defund Border Patrol and increase crime and lower economic growth and do all the things that the Biden administration and Democratic Party have committed themselves to doing?

She may as well have taken the GOP’s talking points, crossed “GOP” out with a Sharpie, and replaced it with “Biden Administration’s (No Really! It’s Ours!).” And swapped “Democrats” for “Republicans” and vice versa.

 

Yes, they do. As to the ostensible fact-checkers who should be scrambling to keep up with all of this White House’s lies.

It’s almost as if they’ve completely forgotten how to tell the truth.

And Karine Jean-Pierre is an objectively ridiculous person.

