At last Friday’s White House press briefing, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made the rather bold claim that the House “MAGA Republican” economic agenda would lead to more dead people, including kids, thanks in no small part to allowing for chemicals that can do things like poison lungs and “literally melt bones.”

This afternoon, she made another bold claim, once again about what House Republicans are allegedly doing:

Jean-Pierre: "[Republicans] are fighting to put fentanyl on the street by defunding border patrol… The only things House Republicans are committed to giving Americans are increased crime, lower economic growth, and more manufacturing jobs sent back to China." pic.twitter.com/cyWZG79Inq — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 25, 2023

Hey, Karine, what’s the weather like in the Upside-Down? No, really. We want to know.

Republicans want to defund Border Patrol and increase crime and lower economic growth and do all the things that the Biden administration and Democratic Party have committed themselves to doing?

The irony here is that she’s basically described the Biden/Harris agenda. https://t.co/jeLeKdSdjY — Michele Perez Exner (@michelepexner) April 25, 2023

She's just reading the 2020 GOP platform at this point and pretending it's Biden's. https://t.co/GSxQ9FAEQt — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 25, 2023

She may as well have taken the GOP’s talking points, crossed “GOP” out with a Sharpie, and replaced it with “Biden Administration’s (No Really! It’s Ours!).” And swapped “Democrats” for “Republicans” and vice versa.

It is really amazing how brazenly this bitch lies on the podium…. to their faces https://t.co/vTTLbtakLH — Ahmed Al Assliken 🍑👅 (@assliken) April 25, 2023

She lies and projects with such ease, with constant guidance from the Big Book of Bulls**t. https://t.co/YEheVrGerT — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) April 25, 2023

If a Republican attempted this degree of offensive gaslighting the Press corp would walk out of the room. The line is so dumb @PressSec can hardly get it out. https://t.co/nPZv2nrAaS — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 25, 2023

That's the most ridiculous thing I've heard in a long time. Do they think we're that stupid? https://t.co/R74KAxhc8K — Peter Craig (@PeterCraig324) April 25, 2023

Yes, they do. As to the ostensible fact-checkers who should be scrambling to keep up with all of this White House’s lies.

Will someone please confront her on her lies? What happened to journalist? Imagine if Kayleigh McEnany said something like this about dems? @SpeakerMcCarthy https://t.co/j2MXgB0uZU — Jane Doe (@janedoe966) April 25, 2023

Remember Daniel dale and Glenn Kessler live fact checking every press conference held by the last guy and his staff? And that’s why we hate the national media, oh, and Dems. Because you can’t possibly be this insane so it’s just bold faced lying https://t.co/HVov5XeIyZ — Foodacris (@FatandSouthrn) April 25, 2023

It’s almost as if they’ve completely forgotten how to tell the truth.

This is objectively a ridiculous statement. https://t.co/d8anOsBPQO — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 25, 2023

And Karine Jean-Pierre is an objectively ridiculous person.

I can't imagine going to work every day having to degrade myself by saying these things with a straight face. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 25, 2023

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!