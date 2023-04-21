Yesterday, Karine Jean-Pierre stood at the White House podium and claimed with absolutely zero supporting evidence that thanks to the “MAGA extremists” in Florida, teachers risk losing their licenses if they keep pictures of their spouses on their desks.

KJP claims that it's illegal for gay teachers in Florida to have pictures of their spouses on their desks. pic.twitter.com/lzRN0o7d38 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 20, 2023

Today, in honor of tomorrow being Earth Day, she’s kicking the alarmism up about eleventy notches. Not only do MAGA Republicans want to get rid of LGBTQI+ teachers, but they want to hold our economy hostage and kill kids and poison their lungs and burn eyeballs and quite literally melt people’s bones:

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says House Republicans wants "to fill our cities with smog," "give asthma to" kids, "poison…children," & allow "oil co,mpanies to use toxic chemicals that cause severe burns, damage people's eyes, and quite literally melt bones." pic.twitter.com/Zjux2GR1qh — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 21, 2023

Good thing the adults are back in charge.

FACT CHECK: The Limit, Save, Grow Act will *not* “literally melt bones” https://t.co/U7iBgZ6srX — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) April 21, 2023

But clearly something has melted Karine Jean-Pierre’s brain.

This is beyond parody at this point — Publius Corculum (@Publius0718) April 21, 2023

