As we told you yesterday, Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was telling more lies at the White House briefing. That in and of itself is not unusual as KJP lying is a daily occurrence, but this one in particular was extra egregious:

KJP claims that it's illegal for gay teachers in Florida to have pictures of their spouses on their desks. pic.twitter.com/lzRN0o7d38 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 20, 2023

Joe Concha was among those calling BS:

This simply is untrue and intentionally so. Jean-Pierre does this on a daily basis. To that end, you'll never guess how many times the White House Press Secretary has been fact-checked this year: Zero. Point. Zero.https://t.co/ZgDqtjyI8F https://t.co/JMOxN3zxh0 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) April 21, 2023

The usual “fact-checkers” in the national media seem to be looking the other way at Jean-Pierre’s lie, but at least Twitter Community Notes is on the job now:

Community notes are the best. — ❤️GAGirl1967🖤 is ready for summer 🏖️ (@Tamzilla_52) April 21, 2023

Omg I love community notes. — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) April 21, 2023

Here’s the note:

***

***

Twitter’s Community Notes — doing the work many “fact-checkers” won’t do since late 2022!

The Community Note links to Tampa’s WTSB:

A viral meme circulating on Instagram claims LGBTQ teachers in Orange County, Fla. are being told to take down photos in their classrooms of their same-sex spouses and to not talk about them with students. The meme also says all rainbow clothing is being banned and teachers are required to report to parents if a student says they are not straight. So, what’s the deal? We looked into it.

[…]

No, the district says it is encouraging teachers to keep pictures of their families in the classroom but cautioned against specific discussions.

Translation: Karine Jean-Pierre lied again and it won’t stop her from doing the same at the next briefing.

***

