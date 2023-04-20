Ben Collins seems disappointed a fellow ‘journalist’ got in trouble for trying to use hacked Matt Walsh materials in a story, which we were told by Twitter long long long ago was a suspendable offense during the Hunter Biden laptop story debacle. Well, at least that’s what Twitter claimed, right?

Welp, seems Ben thinks this is the very same thing EXCEPT of course, we all know Hunter wasn’t hacked. The dude literally left his laptop at the computer repair shop but suuure, Ben, it’s the same thing.

Fun-fact, Ben. Your tweet is stupid.

That too.

Calling Ben ‘blatantly dishonest’ is an insult to blatantly dishonest people.

Hey man, if the money is right … or something.

This doesn’t seem to be going over so well for Mr. Collins.

Hrm.

Gosh, that’s too bad.

Womp womp.

Crazy how that works.

Exactamundo.

