At today’s White House press briefing, Karine Jean-Pierre reassured us that when it comes to handling the crisis at our southern border, the Biden administration is going to continue giving us what we’ve been seeing from them so far. They totally know what they’re doing and would totally be upfront with us if they didn’t.

And you know how we know we can trust them? Because Karine Jean-Pierre, who has always been very honest and very upfront with the American people, says that Joe Biden has always been very honest and very upfront with the American people and will continue to be very honest and very upfront with the American people.

Serial liar Karine Jean-Pierre is lying to us about Joe Biden being a liar. It’s like lie-ception! That’s a thing, right? It certainly is with this administration.

Trending

This just keeps getting better and better.

And this administration has lost what’s left of its mind.

***

Related:

Biden econ adviser accidentally confirms ‘it’s Joe Biden who wants to run the country off the cliff’

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: honesthonestyJoe BidenKarine Jean-Pierrelieslying