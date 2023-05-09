At today’s White House press briefing, Karine Jean-Pierre reassured us that when it comes to handling the crisis at our southern border, the Biden administration is going to continue giving us what we’ve been seeing from them so far. They totally know what they’re doing and would totally be upfront with us if they didn’t.

And you know how we know we can trust them? Because Karine Jean-Pierre, who has always been very honest and very upfront with the American people, says that Joe Biden has always been very honest and very upfront with the American people and will continue to be very honest and very upfront with the American people.

KJP: "The president's gonna be very honest, very up-front with the American people…as he always is when he speaks." pic.twitter.com/E5wQRurCzc — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 9, 2023

Serial liar Karine Jean-Pierre is lying to us about Joe Biden being a liar. It’s like lie-ception! That’s a thing, right? It certainly is with this administration.

@PressSec is a bold liar and so is her boss. — The BeesNGuns (@beesnguns) May 9, 2023

This just keeps getting better and better.

Oh really? Corn Pop would like a word. 📰 https://t.co/l18NTMDUEG https://t.co/ehqvNOf5j6 — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) May 9, 2023

So much lying going on it’s unbelievable — SUPER BEE (@SCATPACK_HEMI) May 9, 2023

Words have lost their meaning. — Vantilian (@Vantilian113572) May 9, 2023

And this administration has lost what’s left of its mind.

