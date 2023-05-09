The border crisis has gotten so profoundly bad that even avid New York Times readers with paid subscriptions think that the Biden administration has royally screwed the pooch — and screwing America in the process. The White House is in very serious trouble and if they don’t want to completely bury themselves, they need to not just say, but actively demonstrate that they give a damn about border security.

Unfortunately they’ve opted instead to trot out Karine Jean-Pierre to dig their grave even deeper:

KJP: "There are challenges at the border. This is something that the president has taken seriously from day one." pic.twitter.com/R6Gge8HmCM — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 9, 2023

How seriously can the president really have been taking it, though, if his plan going forward is to keep doing exactly what we’ve seen from them so far? No, really. According to Karine Jean-Pierre, what we can expect to see when it comes to border security is what they’ve allegedly been doing already:

KJP: "As it relates to managing the border…we're gonna do this through enforcement, deterrence, and diplomacy—and that's what you have seen." pic.twitter.com/5xKTU1RjVp — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 9, 2023

Now technically, we haven’t actually seen enforcement or deterrence, and the closest thing to “diplomacy” we’ve seen is various members of the Biden administration at various times actively not discouraging illegal immigration and denying that there’s a problem at all. But Karine and the White House are apparently under the impression that what they’ve been doing constitutes “enforcement, deterrence, and diplomacy” and that we should be satisfied with that, and that’s pretty terrifying.

Karine Jean-Pierre says Biden "has been closely consulting" with Kamala Harris on the crisis at the southern border pic.twitter.com/9VsDvEDPUs — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 9, 2023

That’s terrifying in its own right. The inmates are running the asylum, guys.

REPORTER: “Did you anticipate the current numbers that we are seeing right now [at the border]?” KJP: “I can’t get into hypotheticals about the numbers…” pic.twitter.com/JGtMBeAJ5p — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 9, 2023

Well, Karine, maybe you should. Because those hypothetical numbers aren’t just going to be hypothetical in a few days.

