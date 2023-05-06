Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has repeatedly claimed that the border is secure and “not open”:

MAYORKAS: “Let me be clear. Our border is not open…” pic.twitter.com/Ko3qTPzhZ3 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 27, 2023

Yesterday Mayorkas said the same thing:

MAYORKAS: "The border is not open, it has not been open, and it will not be open subsequent to May 11th." More than 6.3 million illegal immigrants have crossed the border since Biden took office. pic.twitter.com/qVM35S7qlk — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 5, 2023

Earlier this week Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said this about the southern border:

@PressSec 4 days ago: “When it comes to illegal migration, you’ve seen it come down by more than 90% and that’s because of the actions this President has taken.”pic.twitter.com/Tm42mjT5PR — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@TheRightWingM) May 6, 2023

As is usually the case, reality tells a different story than the Gaslighter-in-Chief and everybody else in his administration.

Townhall’s Julio Rosas is in El Paso, Texas and clearly the “all is well with the border” Democrats are lying through their teeth again:

Thread —> We got more coverage from major outlets re 50 migrants traveling to Martha’s Vineyard than an ongoing crisis in cities like El Paso. This isn’t going away just because much of the press ignores it. The admin needs to be pressured to treat it like the crisis that it is. https://t.co/qH202ERMzU — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 6, 2023

Thankfully there are reporters who aren’t afraid to actually report what’s happening and not just serve up the administration’s spin as fact:

On the ground in El Paso for @townhallcom and this is a small sample of the giant migrant camp in the downtown area. The size and conditions are much worse than when I was here covering the surge/camp in December. pic.twitter.com/OEbZM2Ex1w — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 5, 2023

“The border is not open”? Uh huh…

During my time in the camp, many Venezuelans said they were processed/released after illegally crossing the border, not using the CBP One app. I heard a lot of coughing and sneezing. @RepTonyGonzales said it reminds him of an Afghanistan refugee camp ––> https://t.co/nIKV8V2cj7 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 6, 2023

The conditions people are camping out in El Paso are very poor. Because the sidewalks are full by the church, others are in alleyways. All of this is before Title 42 is officially gone.https://t.co/nIKV8V2cj7 pic.twitter.com/2D21zaJofe — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 6, 2023

Yes, it’s important to remember that Title 42 is still in place. Imagine how much worse it might get.

Happening now: Hundreds of migrants are walking alongside the highway, heading towards downtown El Paso. Border Patrol is monitoring the group. pic.twitter.com/H5qLC9P2Nr — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 6, 2023

Another video of the same large group walking along the highway with Border Patrol escorting them to avoid accidents. pic.twitter.com/4hGwFrqXvm — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 6, 2023

BREAKING: Border Patrol and El Paso PD swooped in to take the migrants into custody. Many of them ran away but saw people in handcuffs. pic.twitter.com/FkCvEAHdqp — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 6, 2023

Somebody alert “border czar” Kamala Harris.

Some of the group that got away initially tried to seek cover inside a Salvation Army building but Border Patrol and El Paso police got them all out. I’m guessing all of this happened because the initial group did not turn themselves after crossing the border. pic.twitter.com/qumgofXNS5 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 6, 2023

I have never seen such a large group of attempted gotaways, especially out in the open during the middle of the day. It appears police and Border Patrol caught most of them. pic.twitter.com/DAB2I8zLY1 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 6, 2023

Meanwhile, by the migrant camp on the US side of the border, they say they don’t have any water. They are begging for help. pic.twitter.com/nNfQjCNGCT — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 6, 2023

Unreal. And this has all been done intentionally which makes it even more maddening.

It looked so different when @POTUS was there… — Drewski (@LangeAS) May 6, 2023

It is unreal, and yet here we are.

***

Related:

Check out this brutal split-screen as DHS chief Mayorkas says the ‘border is not open’

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: