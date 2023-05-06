Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has repeatedly claimed that the border is secure and “not open”:

Yesterday Mayorkas said the same thing:

Earlier this week Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said this about the southern border:

As is usually the case, reality tells a different story than the Gaslighter-in-Chief and everybody else in his administration.

Townhall’s Julio Rosas is in El Paso, Texas and clearly the “all is well with the border” Democrats are lying through their teeth again:

Trending

Thankfully there are reporters who aren’t afraid to actually report what’s happening and not just serve up the administration’s spin as fact:

“The border is not open”? Uh huh…

Yes, it’s important to remember that Title 42 is still in place. Imagine how much worse it might get.

Somebody alert “border czar” Kamala Harris.

Unreal. And this has all been done intentionally which makes it even more maddening.

It is unreal, and yet here we are.

***

Related:

Check out this brutal split-screen as DHS chief Mayorkas says the ‘border is not open’

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: