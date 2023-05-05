The Biden administration is spinning like the wind in order to try and convince everybody the border is secure.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was pushing that spin on Friday but during the segment the split screens told a different story. It didn’t go unnoticed:

Today Mayorkas insisted that the U.S. southern border is “not open”:

The split screens in this report while Mayorkas tried to tell everybody “all is well” are something else. Watch the whole thing:

“Fiery but mostly peaceful” vibes detected:

Unreal.

