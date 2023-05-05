The Biden administration is spinning like the wind in order to try and convince everybody the border is secure.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was pushing that spin on Friday but during the segment the split screens told a different story. It didn’t go unnoticed:

Gotta love a split screen of illegals coming through a cut fence while Mayorkas says "The border is not, was not, will not be open!" — Cyndi (@martincynthia) May 5, 2023

Gaslighting wiener head Mayorka's just double downed and said the border is secure-while on the split screen, illegals are actively crossing the border. pic.twitter.com/9NcIf8mJCl — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) May 5, 2023

Mayorkas while at a press conference in Brownsville, TX just stated the “border is closed” at the same time he was speaking there was a split screen of illegal aliens crossing into the USA in droves. He is head of HOMELAND SECURITY & lying. We are not safe. He must RESIGN! — Mr. Largo 🎙 (@QLargo1) May 5, 2023

Today Mayorkas insisted that the U.S. southern border is “not open”:

Mayorkas with an insult to your intelligence for the ages: "The border is not open, it has not been open, and it will not be open subsequent to May 11th." FACT: More than 6.3 million illegals have flooded across the border since Biden became president. pic.twitter.com/NY2WF0lZYR — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 5, 2023

The split screens in this report while Mayorkas tried to tell everybody “all is well” are something else. Watch the whole thing:

“Fiery but mostly peaceful” vibes detected:

Unreal.

