You shouldn’t need to be some far-Right neo-Nazi xenophobe to be able to recognize that the crisis at our southern border is really, really bad — and that it’s about to get a whole hell of a lot worse. If you haven’t already seen these posts from just the past couple of days, take a look to be reminded of the gravity of the current situation:

Julio Rosas’ videos from El Paso do NOT match up with what Biden, KJP & Mayorkas are claiming

Bill Melugin posts drone video of enormous line of illegal immigrants in Brownsville, Texas

Townhall’s Julio Rosas and Fox’s Bill Melugin have been on the border crisis beat for some time and have seen firsthand what’s actually going on down there.

Their reporting has been vital not just because it’s exposing the truth about the illegal immigration crisis, but also because it’s bringing awareness to people who live far from the border and may not realize just how bad it is until it reaches them, and by then it could be too late.

What’s been fascinating, though, is that now it’s not just reporters like Rosas and Melugin who are covering this. Even outlets that have gone far easier on the Biden administration and on Democrats in general can no longer ignore what’s happening. Over the weekend, the New York Times — yes, that New York Times — got pretty blunt about what’s going on:

That article has prompted nearly 1,000 comments as of this post’s publication. Only these comments probably aren’t what you’d normally expect from the New York Times’ readership. These comments are … well, quite critical of the Biden administration’s policies with regard to illegal immigration. Texas blogger Jake recently combed through the comments section and was pretty shocked by what he found. Here’s a look:

Jake’s right, FYI:

So the people who are commenting on New York Times articles are dedicated readers, not just drive-by trolls.

And they’re pissed.

You may have noticed that those commenters aren’t even all based in border states. Scroll through the comments section, and you’ll find comments from places like Portland and Seattle and New York City and Maine.

That right there should tell you how bad this is — and how much trouble the Biden administration is already in and is going to be in.

