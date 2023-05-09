You shouldn’t need to be some far-Right neo-Nazi xenophobe to be able to recognize that the crisis at our southern border is really, really bad — and that it’s about to get a whole hell of a lot worse. If you haven’t already seen these posts from just the past couple of days, take a look to be reminded of the gravity of the current situation:

Julio Rosas’ videos from El Paso do NOT match up with what Biden, KJP & Mayorkas are claiming

Bill Melugin posts drone video of enormous line of illegal immigrants in Brownsville, Texas

Townhall’s Julio Rosas and Fox’s Bill Melugin have been on the border crisis beat for some time and have seen firsthand what’s actually going on down there.

Spent time at an El Paso migrant shelter yesterday and they are always near capacity before Title 42 is officially gone. “For us, we have the capacity of about 225…But that's 225 when thousands are released a day, so it's just a drop in the bucket.”https://t.co/7sA8JSEpaY — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 9, 2023

NEW: Per multiple CBP sources, last night, CBP & Border Patrol leadership made decision to authorize all Border Patrol sectors to begin “safe” street releases of migrants to communities across border *if* NGO shelters and CBP facilities do not have the capacity to hold them. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 9, 2023

Their reporting has been vital not just because it’s exposing the truth about the illegal immigration crisis, but also because it’s bringing awareness to people who live far from the border and may not realize just how bad it is until it reaches them, and by then it could be too late.

What’s been fascinating, though, is that now it’s not just reporters like Rosas and Melugin who are covering this. Even outlets that have gone far easier on the Biden administration and on Democrats in general can no longer ignore what’s happening. Over the weekend, the New York Times — yes, that New York Times — got pretty blunt about what’s going on:

That article has prompted nearly 1,000 comments as of this post’s publication. Only these comments probably aren’t what you’d normally expect from the New York Times’ readership. These comments are … well, quite critical of the Biden administration’s policies with regard to illegal immigration. Texas blogger Jake recently combed through the comments section and was pretty shocked by what he found. Here’s a look:

The New York Times comment section on Title 42 border crisis reads like Breitbart comment section. 👀 Shocking stuff—these are top comments: pic.twitter.com/XnUgeDxiGI — Jake (@jaketxm1) May 8, 2023

Pretty sure you have to be a paying subscriber to leave a comment, which are then reviewed by a moderator. These aren’t trolls. pic.twitter.com/1iVPojy51R — Jake (@jaketxm1) May 8, 2023

Jake’s right, FYI:

So the people who are commenting on New York Times articles are dedicated readers, not just drive-by trolls.

And they’re pissed.

This Democrat—“Retired Fed”—is hoping for an immigration moratorium. Lol. Recommended by 144 commenters. pic.twitter.com/g0iMoBwflr — Jake (@jaketxm1) May 8, 2023

These are not cherry picked. Every single comment is like this. pic.twitter.com/okFfM5pJi4 — Jake (@jaketxm1) May 8, 2023

Man from Denver has noticed an uptick in charter buses bringing migrants into his city. “No one- government or newspapers- is saying who is chartering the buses.” pic.twitter.com/BkNUCyNTXL — Jake (@jaketxm1) May 8, 2023

You may have noticed that those commenters aren’t even all based in border states. Scroll through the comments section, and you’ll find comments from places like Portland and Seattle and New York City and Maine.

That right there should tell you how bad this is — and how much trouble the Biden administration is already in and is going to be in.

"I'm an out and proud homosexual democratic donor, democratic voter, Obama-Obama-Hillary-Biden, but the immigration issue is practically begging me to vote Republican." Damn. https://t.co/MUY2L5prqd — multiracial whiteness advocate (@RtrnSanity) May 8, 2023

