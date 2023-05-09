The Biden administration’s quest to economically run the country into the ground is proceeding at a robust clip with no signs of slowing down. Actually, if anything, it’s gathering speed, and we’ll be there before we know it.

And the Biden administration will of course place the blame squarely on Republicans, despite the fact that Bharat Ramamurti, Deputy Director at the White House National Economic Council, has just admitted that the White House’s Plan A is kneejerk opposition to anything the Republicans put forth (short of a blank check for the Democrats, of course), and Plan B is … well, there is no Plan B.

Watch:

CNN's JAKE TAPPER: "Frankly, sir, you don't have the numbers [on Biden's debt limit demands] … so what's 'Plan B'?" Top Biden economic advisor BHARAT RAMAMURTI: "Well there is no 'Plan B'" pic.twitter.com/1x9JKpUM1G — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 9, 2023

OK, so there are two possible explanations for Ramamurti’s response:

The Biden administration is confident and knows exactly what they’re doing and will get what they’re asking for, or They are flying by the seat of their pants and are willing to screw us all before even considering pumping the brakes.

We’re gonna have to go with the second one. At least they’re finally being honest about something, right?

Well that's comforting — Beau Leyvand (@BeauLeyvand) May 9, 2023

Biden Admin: "Republicans' plan is terrible! We are the responsible adults who also refuse to negotiate and fear monger!" Also Biden Admin: "Well, we don't have a plan, actually, so here's to hoping." https://t.co/Smb0APHA8Z — J.P. Freire (@JPFreire) May 9, 2023

It's Joe Biden who wants to run the country off the cliff. His administration has completely miscalculated on the debt ceiling. https://t.co/NBQYqSvYsi — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) May 9, 2023

We’re so screwed, guys.

LOL. But 'the 'adults' are back in charge'. LOL LOL LOL https://t.co/r9IxrNXdun — MostlyDrinkingChampers (@love4champers) May 9, 2023

