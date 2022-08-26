Yesterday, the official White House Twitter account decided to dedicate their valuable space to outing Republican members of Congress who had taken PPP loans that were ultimately forgiven. The idea was to deceive their followers into thinking that Republicans against Joe Biden’s illegal, taxpayer-funded student loan bailout are hypocrites. That’s not how it works, of course, because PPP loans and student loans are not the same thing.

But this is the narrative that the Biden administration has clearly settled on, and you’d better believe they’re running with it. White House National Economic Council Deputy Director Bharat Ramamurti is running with it right over the cliff:

Come on.

Basically, Bharat Ramamurti is a raging dumpster fire. Which means he fits in well with the administration. He can’t defend the indefensible, so he drags Donald Trump into it. Naturally. And that’s annoying, but it’s still not as annoying as watching him stand up there at that podium and tell the media and the American public that it’s totally reasonable to compare student loan debt forgiveness to PPP loan forgiveness. It’s actually genuinely insulting to listen to the garbage spewing forth from his mouth.

Are you seething? We’re seething.

Seething.

We wouldn’t rule out both. Based on this administration’s disastrous record, we definitely wouldn’t rule out both.

When someone tells you who they are, believe them. And the Biden administration has told us that they are not to be believed.

***

