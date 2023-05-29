Target’s market value continues to plummet thanks to the company’s decision to sell Pride-themed merchandise geared toward little kids, including babies. Because, unlike Target, apparently, a lot of people out there don’t seem to think that if babies could talk, they’d totally want to express their support for different kinds of sexualities and gender identities.

Anyway, because we live in incredibly stupid times, there are a lot of other people out there who think that critics of Target catering to gay and trans and nonbinary babies are the real bad guys in this situation and that Target directing stores to relocate Pride merchandise to areas where they won’t be seen as much is a cowardly move. And one of the people who thinks that is “Twilight” actress Rachelle Lefevre, who recently took to Instagram to announce that she and her nonbinary 7-year-old kid will no longer be patronizing Target stores during Pride Month as long as Target can’t stand up to LGBTQ+-ophobes:

‘Twilight’ actress won't bring her non-binary 7-year-old to Target after Pride displays moved https://t.co/y0nFQo3LS6 — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 28, 2023

More from Fox News:

“I just walked into Target and where you see all these lovely swimsuits, that’s where the Pride display used to be. I came in here two days ago and my 7-year-old, who’s nonbinary, saw it and said, ‘Look, Mom, it’s pride Look, they’re going to celebrate me,'” an emotional Lefevre said on Instagram. “I can’t bring them here anymore, at least for the entire month of June, because if they walk in, and all the other people who walk in and go, ‘Where’d it go?’ are going to realize that they are being successful in trying to erase them.” “We can do much better than this. We’re not supposed to negotiate with terrorists,” she added. … In a follow-up video posted on Instagram, Lefevre said she received “hurtful, disgusting” comments after revealing she will no longer bring her child to Target, but is choosing to “know how much pain” her critics are in instead of clapping back. “I know the kind of hate you have to put inside you to numb the hurt,’ she said. “So instead of hating back, I just choose to know how much pain you’re in.”

We tried to look at Lefevre’s Instagram posts for ourselves, but this was all we could find:

Too bad. Because now we can’t look through her other Instagram posts to see if she ever explains how she can have a seven-year-old child who identifies as nonbinary.

I stopped reading at "non-binary 7-year-old". https://t.co/BdxSEKXkPw — @Hugh Manatee2 (@HughManatee_) May 29, 2023

There’s really no need to continue once you see language like that. What seven-year-old kid concludes on his or her own that he or she is nonbinary? Does anyone actually believe that if Lefevre’s kid really identifies as nonbinary, he or she came to that conclusion on his or her own? That Lefevre didn’t play a very active role in that decision?

A 7 year old non binary kid huh? There’s nothing quite like pushing your ideology onto your child. — Conservative Barbie 🇺🇸👱🏼‍♀️ (@awakenedbarbie) May 28, 2023

A non binary 7 year old is like a vegan cat. We all know who's making the decisions https://t.co/VRiZHTCStJ — Ebil (@pocalypse_Meow) May 29, 2023

What the headline should be: ‘Twilight’ actress arrested for child abuse after forcing her 7-year-old to think he is “non-binary” https://t.co/CJ51yIqngl — GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) May 29, 2023

“My seven-year-old child is nonbinary” is usually a pretty dead giveaway that the parent prioritizes attention and clout over the child’s wellbeing.

Why do a disproportionate amount of Hollywood folks have “non-binary” kids? https://t.co/lCc9ioZ1yP — Brett Craig (@bac37) May 29, 2023

Because “nonbinary” kids are the latest hot fashion accessory.

Twilight actress who is destroying her child as a fashion statement won’t shop at Target. FIFY https://t.co/vovjlJfIVM — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) May 29, 2023

Someone calling a 7-year-old a non-binary should consult a psychiatrist — Sarx88 (@Sarx88) May 28, 2023

And reported for child abuse. — Joe Sanders (@joesanders33) May 29, 2023

Seven-year-olds shouldn’t be thinking about their sexuality or trying to navigate the sea of gender identities. And if they are, their parents need to answer for it. Because now we’re arguably talking about child abuse.

Non-binary 7 year olds don’t exist. She needs to be arrested for child abuse. https://t.co/B2OpVK92va — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) May 29, 2023

“Non-binary” just means “sexually exploited” and “well-indoctrinated” by mom. — JW (@C130GuyBNA) May 29, 2023

Has CPS intervened on this child's behalf? — JWF (@JammieWF) May 29, 2023

Now seems like as good a time as any for them to pay Rachelle a visit.

***

***

