Just this past Sunday, “some of the biggest names in queer entertainment [came] together […] for a night of entertainment and pure queer joy to combat recent anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation across the country” in the “Drag Isn’t Dangerous” telethon. But it wasn’t just queer entertainers who joined in the festivities. There were also queer allies, like actress Marcia Gay Harden, who explained why her queer allyship is so very important to her, especially at this time in our nation’s history:

Well, of course if all three of her kids are queer, it makes sense that she’d be concerned about so-called “anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation,” even if calling the legislation “anti-LGBTQIA+” is a pretty serious mischaracterization of the laws.

What makes a lot less sense is the idea that she’s got three queer kids, only one of whom is gay. Something about that math just isn’t adding up, you know? It’s almost as if the odds are, like, statistically impossible.

Marcia, Marcia, Marcia.

What a stupid and toxic time to be alive.

Here’s hoping her kids are able to get the extensive therapy they’re going to need someday.

