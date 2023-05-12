Just this past Sunday, “some of the biggest names in queer entertainment [came] together […] for a night of entertainment and pure queer joy to combat recent anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation across the country” in the “Drag Isn’t Dangerous” telethon. But it wasn’t just queer entertainers who joined in the festivities. There were also queer allies, like actress Marcia Gay Harden, who explained why her queer allyship is so very important to her, especially at this time in our nation’s history:

Hollywood actress Marcia Gay Harden: My children are all queer "My eldest child is non-binary. My son is gay. My youngest is fluid." pic.twitter.com/ubLbvU7Vkm — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 12, 2023

Well, of course if all three of her kids are queer, it makes sense that she’d be concerned about so-called “anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation,” even if calling the legislation “anti-LGBTQIA+” is a pretty serious mischaracterization of the laws.

What makes a lot less sense is the idea that she’s got three queer kids, only one of whom is gay. Something about that math just isn’t adding up, you know? It’s almost as if the odds are, like, statistically impossible.

Statistically impossible, unless an outside influence is pushing them to be that way. I wonder what the common factor is… 🤔 — ᴛʜᴀᴛ ᴍғᴇʀ B₳B₳LOO 💥 (@BabalooMagoo) May 12, 2023

Marcia, Marcia, Marcia.

We've gone from gay kids terrified to come out to their parents for fear of rejection to siblings fighting for mom's love by claiming to be the most queer. https://t.co/RsLEnEdsbh — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) May 12, 2023

What a stupid and toxic time to be alive.

… and she’s lost. — Olga Nesterova (@onestpreneur) May 12, 2023

they are doing this to children for their own narcissisms it is disgusting https://t.co/q1SGLx1Svt — Ahmed Al Assliken 🍑👅 (@assliken) May 12, 2023

Here’s hoping her kids are able to get the extensive therapy they’re going to need someday.

