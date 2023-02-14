We’ve seen our fair share of insane headlines in our day, but every once in a while, a headline comes along that’s on a whole ‘nother level of insanity.

This is one of them, and it prefaces an essay that absolutely deserves an insane headline.

Ladies and gentlemxn, behold:

It deserves more than a frame; it deserves a spot in the frickin’ Louvre.

If you’re short on time, here’s the Cliff’s Notes version of Noah Berlatsky’s piece:

But hopefully you’ve got at least a minute or two to spare and you can actually get into the substance — if you can even call it substance — of this thing:

These days aspects of my life that might have been considered mildly gender-nonconforming at some point in my existence are now things I get to share with the people I love the most.

I’m not queer, but there’s nothing like having a queer family to teach you that straight and/or masculine honor is a burden that you can happily dispense.

Queer children can be a support for parents — queer and straight — if you let them be. When I appreciate my kid for being who she is, I can’t help but be more comfortable with who I am. My wife and my daughter taught me that.

No offense to the fine folks at The Babylon Bee, but they’ve got nothing on Noah Berlatsky.

Oh yes. It’s probably worth mentioning that Noah Berlatsky also has a predilection for downplaying pedophilia if not outright defending it. No one — literally no one — should be taking cues on being a good human from him.

***

***

