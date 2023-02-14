We’ve seen our fair share of insane headlines in our day, but every once in a while, a headline comes along that’s on a whole ‘nother level of insanity.
This is one of them, and it prefaces an essay that absolutely deserves an insane headline.
Ladies and gentlemxn, behold:
Well this one deserves a frame. pic.twitter.com/oBXlNydg4x
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 14, 2023
It deserves more than a frame; it deserves a spot in the frickin’ Louvre.
If you’re short on time, here’s the Cliff’s Notes version of Noah Berlatsky’s piece:
But hopefully you’ve got at least a minute or two to spare and you can actually get into the substance — if you can even call it substance — of this thing:
These days aspects of my life that might have been considered mildly gender-nonconforming at some point in my existence are now things I get to share with the people I love the most.
I’m not queer, but there’s nothing like having a queer family to teach you that straight and/or masculine honor is a burden that you can happily dispense.
Queer children can be a support for parents — queer and straight — if you let them be. When I appreciate my kid for being who she is, I can’t help but be more comfortable with who I am. My wife and my daughter taught me that.
No offense to the fine folks at The Babylon Bee, but they’ve got nothing on Noah Berlatsky.
"Why I have no idea about how to do any single thing anymore or understand anything send help"'
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 14, 2023
Oh yes. It’s probably worth mentioning that Noah Berlatsky also has a predilection for downplaying pedophilia if not outright defending it. No one — literally no one — should be taking cues on being a good human from him.
***
***
