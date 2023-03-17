Earlier today, former GOP congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik posed an interesting question to her followers on Twitter about where the push for “gender-affirming care” for kids seems to be concentrated:

Why aren’t kids in the hood transitioning to the opposite sex? I know the answer, just wanted to see if you knew. Comment below… — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) March 17, 2023

Sara Higdon, a self-described “transexual, Catholic, Veteran, minarchist/voluntaryist” who is also a contributor to Gays Against Groomers, offered up this very thoughtful answer:

Well because the typical demographic is upper middle class white kids of progressive parents. for two reasons. They have time and money to worry about such things, and have been conditioned to believe through Critical Theory that they are an oppressor and there is no way they can… https://t.co/jJFlf4oaPT — Sara Higdon (@SaraHigdon_) March 17, 2023

Here’s Higdon’s full response:

Maybe Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Republicans are onto something when they talk about keeping kids away from Critical Race Theory and queer theory after all, huh? These philosophies go hand-in-hand. And they’re both profoundly toxic and destructive.

And there it is. pic.twitter.com/TbSbneRrdY — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) March 17, 2023

There it is. And we couldn’t’ve said it better ourselves. We genuinely mean that.

Absolute SAVAGE take on an interesting question. https://t.co/jJRNyWGNN6 — Chuck (@CrustyChuck) March 17, 2023

A keen observation. https://t.co/yVAIcHX79K — Timothy D Padgett (@TimothyDPadget1) March 17, 2023

We have a winner, folks. Spot on. — גי דוד – Super Free Man (@DBCWriter) March 17, 2023

Nailed it — Ben Kew 🏌️‍♂️ (@ben_kew) March 17, 2023

As a transgendered person, Higdon is in a unique position to understand how woke trans activism operates, and her perspective is incredibly valuable.

It’s also one that needs to be heard by as many people as possible.

Sara over here saying what needs said. https://t.co/qCDpyL6laS — DL Cummings (LibertyDad) (@libertydadpod) March 17, 2023

***

