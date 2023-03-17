Earlier today, former GOP congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik posed an interesting question to her followers on Twitter about where the push for “gender-affirming care” for kids seems to be concentrated:

Sara Higdon, a self-described “transexual, Catholic, Veteran, minarchist/voluntaryist” who is also a contributor to Gays Against Groomers, offered up this very thoughtful answer:

Here’s Higdon’s full response:

Maybe Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Republicans are onto something when they talk about keeping kids away from Critical Race Theory and queer theory after all, huh? These philosophies go hand-in-hand. And they’re both profoundly toxic and destructive.

There it is. And we couldn’t’ve said it better ourselves. We genuinely mean that.

As a transgendered person, Higdon is in a unique position to understand how woke trans activism operates, and her perspective is incredibly valuable.

It’s also one that needs to be heard by as many people as possible.

