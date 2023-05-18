Today’s House Judiciary and Weaponization Committee hearing on the FBI whistleblowers has provided some great moments of comic relief. Unintentional, of course, but comic nonetheless. And we’re very grateful for that.

But it’s really important to keep in mind that the reason comic relief is necessary is that there were some very crucial and eye-opening revelations of an extremely serious nature. Revelations like what’s contained within the testimony of former FBI Special Agent Garret O’Boyle:

O’Boyle also had this ominous warning:

You know what? We feel like we’d actually be pretty OK if the FBI were disbanded and rebuilt from the bottom up by people whose interest is actually upholding justice and not weaponization of the federal government. It may take a while to find enough people like that, but it’s well worth the wait.

Indeed. And O’Boyle isn’t just risking his reputation in testifying against the weaponized FBI; he’s risking his life.

Garret O’Boyle is bravery personified. And he and his family deserve to be protected from a weaponized federal government, as do the other whistleblowers.

Please, congressional Republicans, do your job and make sure that these whistleblowers and their families will be safe and that their testimonies won’t be in vain.

