Today’s House Judiciary and Weaponization Committee hearing on the FBI whistleblowers has provided some great moments of comic relief. Unintentional, of course, but comic nonetheless. And we’re very grateful for that.

But it’s really important to keep in mind that the reason comic relief is necessary is that there were some very crucial and eye-opening revelations of an extremely serious nature. Revelations like what’s contained within the testimony of former FBI Special Agent Garret O’Boyle:

FBI Special Agent Garret O'Boyle was transferred across the country only to be suspended on his first day. The FBI’s actions forced his family to beg and borrow warm coats for their children because the family’s belongings were locked in an FBI-controlled storage facility. pic.twitter.com/T7BseKr0cf — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) May 18, 2023

O’Boyle also had this ominous warning:

FBI Whistleblower Garret O'Boyle, whose family had to beg for clothes after exposing corruption at the FBI: "The FBI will crush you. This government will crush you and your family if you try to expose the truth about things they are doing that are wrong." pic.twitter.com/NfJCbLVOrK — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 18, 2023

You know what? We feel like we’d actually be pretty OK if the FBI were disbanded and rebuilt from the bottom up by people whose interest is actually upholding justice and not weaponization of the federal government. It may take a while to find enough people like that, but it’s well worth the wait.

The FBI is broken beyond repair. If they are willing to do this to one of their own, what will they be willing to do against their own fellow citizens? History has responded to this question repeatedly. https://t.co/AgQrmYxqWK — Socrates (@Manningupsmart) May 18, 2023

Chilling and outrageous. — Major Tom (@ThomasCroteau14) May 18, 2023

Indeed. And O’Boyle isn’t just risking his reputation in testifying against the weaponized FBI; he’s risking his life.

This man is a hero. But the @fbi treats agents like him, who revere the Constitution, the same way that Scientology treats defectors from their religion, by declaring them Suppressive Persons and then lying about them to destroy their lives. https://t.co/V8VgvBNkYE — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) May 18, 2023

Garret O’Boyle is bravery personified. And he and his family deserve to be protected from a weaponized federal government, as do the other whistleblowers.

Please, congressional Republicans, do your job and make sure that these whistleblowers and their families will be safe and that their testimonies won’t be in vain.

