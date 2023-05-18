Guys. You guys. This is amazing.

FBI whistleblowers are testifying today before the House Judiciary and Weaponization Committee, and House Dems are in rare (read: even more insane than usual) form.

Watch:

Things at the FBI Whistleblower hearing this morning are getting TENSE. pic.twitter.com/dgbo26tH0f — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 18, 2023

These screeching leftists during this whistleblowing hearing are insufferable. — T🦅🇺🇸🐊 (@Floridagirl0850) May 18, 2023

Insufferable, yes. As always. But this time, some of them are also insufferable in a straight-up hilarious way. We’re talking about California (it had to be California) Democratic Rep. Linda Sanchez, who has already gifted us with a couple of glorious soundbytes today.

Let’s start with this one:

Ray. Erps.

And then — and then! — believe it or not, Linda found a way to top it. See, when it was Linda’s turn to question FBI whistleblower, Marcus Allen, she managed to not just blow it, but to basically self-immolate right there in her chair.

Behold:

Rep. Linda Sanchez thinks she's found the Twitter account of one of the FBI whistleblowers…but she seems to have been wrong. pic.twitter.com/oLqGaJ2xkv — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 18, 2023

“You haven’t let me finish the question!” Maybe Marcus Allen was just trying to do Linda a favor and throw her a lifeline so she didn’t make a complete ass of herself. Of course Linda was already in way too deep to stop, bless her tiny little peabrain.

Lmfao Dem Rep @RepLindaSanchez just tried to play gotcha with one of the GOP witnesses at today’s weaponization hearing using tweets from a bot account. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/u5MRgERlAZ — Meara (@MillennialOther) May 18, 2023

But she keeps quoting it and attacking the whistleblower — Darby (@NewPresident696) May 18, 2023

This clown is asking an FBI Whistleblower to answer for Tweets that aren’t even from his account. pic.twitter.com/amm7U8b92z — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) May 18, 2023

*Chef’s kiss*

The fact that it wasn't his account wasn't going to stop Sanchez from beclowning herself. — Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) May 18, 2023

I especially liked the part of the hearing when @RepLindaSanchez asked the witness how he ran for 12,243 yards and caught 587 passes while playing for the Raiders and the Chiefs. https://t.co/mNquZqAWrZ — Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) May 18, 2023

It’s still early, but this might already be our favorite thing today.

HOW EMBARRASSING.

⁰Today, while questioning FBI whistleblower Marcus Allen, @RepLindaSanchez asked Mr. Allen if he agreed with a random tweet from an account under the name "Marcus Allen." The only problem? It wasn't even his account. pic.twitter.com/nMyl4dIvvW — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) May 18, 2023

Oh. Em. Gee.

Anybody with the name Marcus Allen is getting this guy in trouble🤣 omg Is this the best they have??? https://t.co/d63bZBGAhH — Coffee With Kream (@coffeewithkream) May 18, 2023

Her staffers couldn't be bothered to verify that it was his account? Someone's getting fired after this hearing. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Biologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) May 18, 2023

It’s Linda Sanchez who should be fired. You know, just to make sure she doesn’t ever do something like this again.

someone clip this and add the curb your enthusiasm soundtrack — jrdy (@tfd_jrdy) May 18, 2023

***

