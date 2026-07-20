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Mehdi Hasan Upset CNN Reported Khamenei Killed Thousands, Then Whitewashed Netanyahu’s Body Count

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on July 20, 2026
MSNBC

Ryan James Girdusky was permanently banned from CNN after making a beeper joke about fellow panelist Mehdi Hasan. Hasan was appalled that someone would liken him to a Hezbollah terrorist supporter. Meanwhile, Democratic Socialists are worried about how Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis are going to remain funded if Iran is off the table.

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Hasan wouldn't be the butt of beeper jokes if he didn't do everything he could to come across as an Islamist extremist doing his best to keep it under the guise of journalism. This time, Hasan was upset that CNN's Jake Tapper mentioned the thousands of Iranians killed under the dictatorship of Ayatollah Khamenei. Actually, estimates are that about 40,000 Iranian protesters were gunned down. Meanwhile, Dana Bash does a softball interview with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu without bringing up the hundreds of thousands of Palestinians he's killed. Not even Hamas claims that many.

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He was one of the sad people who Abdul El-Sayed was worried about upsetting.

That beeper joke was tame.

***

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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