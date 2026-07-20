Mehdi Hasan Upset CNN Reported Khamenei Killed Thousands, Then Whitewashed Netanyahu’s Body Count

Ryan James Girdusky was permanently banned from CNN after making a beeper joke about fellow panelist Mehdi Hasan. Hasan was appalled that someone would liken him to a Hezbollah terrorist supporter. Meanwhile, Democratic Socialists are worried about how Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis are going to remain funded if Iran is off the table.

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Hasan wouldn't be the butt of beeper jokes if he didn't do everything he could to come across as an Islamist extremist doing his best to keep it under the guise of journalism. This time, Hasan was upset that CNN's Jake Tapper mentioned the thousands of Iranians killed under the dictatorship of Ayatollah Khamenei. Actually, estimates are that about 40,000 Iranian protesters were gunned down. Meanwhile, Dana Bash does a softball interview with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu without bringing up the hundreds of thousands of Palestinians he's killed. Not even Hamas claims that many.

Michigan Dem El-Sayed Dodges When Jake Tapper Confronts Him About Saying People Were 'Sad' Over the Death of the Ayatollah https://t.co/SEm9Wie3MV — Mediaite (@Mediaite) July 19, 2026

Interesting that Tapper mentions how bad Ayatollah Khomeini was for killing ‘thousands’ of Iranians given his colleague Dana Bash just did a softball interview with Benjamin Netanyahu who has killed *tens of thousands*, maybe *hundreds of thousands*, of Palestinians in Gaza. https://t.co/VXmMRxhtZy — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) July 20, 2026

He actually put thousands in quotes.



This Islamist nut job doesn’t actually believe the Iranians killed protesters.



And notice his complete unwillingness to criticize the dead Ayatollah, resorting to deflection instead. That’s the tell. https://t.co/gIxgR0U1g0 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 20, 2026

I put it in quotes because I was quoting Tapper. I am on the record saying Iran killed thousands of people and even - unlike you - challenged an actual Iranian official about those deaths.



Are you really this dumb? Or just really that dishonest? — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) July 20, 2026

Tens of thousands of people, mostly soldiers, died in a war with Israel. That’s significantly different from killing 30,000 of one’s own civilians. Is this how you win “every argument”? — Seth Barron (@SethBarronNYC) July 20, 2026

There’s a stark difference between collateral damage in a war and massacring tens of thousands of people exercising free speech.



You know that, but you will continue to pretend they’re the same thing. — Evan Ross (@MrEvanRoss) July 20, 2026

What a moronic take. The Ayatollah murdered his own citizens. Israel is in a war with terrorists thugs who purposely put civilians in harm’s way just to earn points with left wing media like you. — Robert Resnick 🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@RobertResnick) July 20, 2026

The fact that you think those deaths are morally equivalent is why I think you're a clown. — Armed Liberal (@TheArmedLiberal) July 20, 2026

You don’t have to “what about” to the Ayatollah killing thousands. But of course YOU do. — Eli Lebowicz (@EliLebowicz) July 20, 2026

Israel responded to a terrorist attack. Iranian regime used terror to murder its citizens. You know this but don't care. — Marvin Wolfert מאיר אליעזר🇮🇱 (@MeirEliezer) July 20, 2026

Comparing a war to the ayatollah’s mass murder of his own citizens protesting is insane. He’s gone thank God and the regime is still hanging innocent people daily. I know you thought highly of the monster and thats your problem. — Neese (@DCurto7165) July 20, 2026

Weird that you claim crazy claims way way larger than your Hamas friends. Do you know something they don’t? — bogursky (@bogursky) July 20, 2026

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And 45K of those Palestinians were Hamas. — Ellie🐦‍⬛אלי 🏳️‍⚧️ (@CaliCh33sehead) July 20, 2026

Mehdi doesn't know the difference between a war zone and peaceful Iranian protesters. By conflating the two, he offers tacit support for the murder of tens of thousands of people subjugated by Islamist tyranny. — Jan Sobieski (@jan_sobieski83) July 20, 2026

You’re a journalist, right? What on Earth is the word “maybe” doing in that post. If you believe Israel has killed “hundreds of thousands” in Gaza then say so and be prepared to bring receipts.



Your “maybe” is pure propaganda. “Maybe” you beat your wife. See how that works? — Daniel Sevitt (@danielsevitt) July 20, 2026

Whataboutism. You just can’t bring yourself to criticize the dictator. — Justen Cole (@this_justen) July 20, 2026

He was one of the sad people who Abdul El-Sayed was worried about upsetting.

That beeper joke was tame.

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