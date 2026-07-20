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James Talarico Says No One Should Have to Crowdfund Cancer Care Because Healthcare Is a Human Right

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on July 20, 2026
AP Photo/Talia Sprague, File

Liberals like to say healthcare, and pretty much everything else, from housing to high-speed internet, is a right. Conservatives keep trying to explain to them that if it requires the labor of others, then it's not a right. They just think that things they don't want to pay for should be rights.

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Texas Senate candidate James Talarico has a new campaign spot out in which he declares healthcare a human right. "No one should have to crowdfund their cancer treatment," he says, not realizing that paying for it with taxpayer money is essentially involuntary crowdfunding. He visited a roadside stand where people, of their own volition, were selling meals to raise money for a woman with breast cancer. 

We thought Obamacare fixed all of that.

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Keep in mind that Talarico also believes that "gender-affirming care" and abortions for trans people are also healthcare, and therefore are human rights.

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The video cuts off before he gets into the details of exactly how he's going to fight to lower healthcare costs for everyone.

Crowdfunding is great. If Karmelo Anthony can raise half a million for stabbing a white kid in the chest and killing him, this woman ought to be able to raise enough to pay her medical bills.

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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2026 ELECTIONS HEALTHCARE JAMES TALARICO

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