James Talarico Says No One Should Have to Crowdfund Cancer Care Because Healthcare Is a Human Right

Liberals like to say healthcare, and pretty much everything else, from housing to high-speed internet, is a right. Conservatives keep trying to explain to them that if it requires the labor of others, then it's not a right. They just think that things they don't want to pay for should be rights.

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Texas Senate candidate James Talarico has a new campaign spot out in which he declares healthcare a human right. "No one should have to crowdfund their cancer treatment," he says, not realizing that paying for it with taxpayer money is essentially involuntary crowdfunding. He visited a roadside stand where people, of their own volition, were selling meals to raise money for a woman with breast cancer.

No one should have to crowdfund their cancer treatment.



My team and I are in the Rio Grande Valley supporting Cindy Banda, a mother of six fighting cancer — and thousands in medical bills.



I’ll fight to lower healthcare costs for everyone — because healthcare is a human right. pic.twitter.com/0YdjKFWFIh — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) July 19, 2026

We thought Obamacare fixed all of that.

Too late! Obama fixed it already. — Laurie (@WaltsPrincesss) July 20, 2026

Maybe your side shouldn't have completely screwed healthcare up in the first place, Jimmy 🙄 — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) July 19, 2026

This is a direct result of Democrats forcing the ACA on the country. — Not Jane Austen (@atwaSDOK) July 19, 2026

Well James, if your boy 0bama didn’t thoroughly fubar our healthcare system, perhaps we wouldn’t be in this mess. — David Flosi (@DLFlosi) July 19, 2026

Keep in mind that Talarico also believes that "gender-affirming care" and abortions for trans people are also healthcare, and therefore are human rights.

My daughter is a doctor. She worked hard and studied for years to earn her position. You have no “right” to her time and attention. Healthcare is a commodity, not a right. — Blake Liveley (@HighHipPockets) July 19, 2026

Nothing can be a human right if it requires the resources of another human being to provide it. — Simon Unleashed (@SimonSaysKnow) July 20, 2026

So, you have a right to the labor of medical professionals? — Michael Smart (@MichaelJBS1) July 20, 2026

Health care is a finite good, Jimmy. It's not a right. It has to be paid for and the services have to be provided by flesh and blood individuals. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) July 19, 2026

Government funded healthcare is forced crowdsourced healthcare. — jc73 (@jcochran73) July 19, 2026

But you are talking about crowdfunding healthcare.



Jesus, you people suck. — Photo of John Wayne (@ThatOldCoyote) July 19, 2026

The taxpayers are crowdfunding every single thing in politics. Shut your pie hole — Todd (@OGToddGarrison) July 19, 2026

Then you ration it, and that woman gets put on list, never gets the care, and dies. Idiot. — Goldens Rule (@retiredgolden) July 19, 2026

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Right, exactly how would you do this? — Swissbulldawg @BioEd (@Swissbulldawg1) July 20, 2026

The video cuts off before he gets into the details of exactly how he's going to fight to lower healthcare costs for everyone.

What’s your math on that? Show your work. — Rugged 🇺🇸 Individualist (@DucksSoCal2016) July 19, 2026

Guaranteed. If you get “elected” nothing will ever change. I’m not sure why anyone buys your BS. — Jordan Sage (@RevDrJordanSage) July 20, 2026

Crowdfunding is great. If Karmelo Anthony can raise half a million for stabbing a white kid in the chest and killing him, this woman ought to be able to raise enough to pay her medical bills.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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